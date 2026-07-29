Whoopi Goldberg Nabs New Netflix Movie Role Amid The View's Reported Budget Cuts and 'Downsizing' Issues

Article continues below advertisement

Does Whoopi Goldberg's new gig mean she's ditching The View? Earlier this week, it was announced that the actress will star in a Netflix comedy movie titled Women Like Us alongside Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Jenifer Lewis. Production is expected to begin this fall in New York City, the same spot where the iconic talk show films.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TheView/youtube 'The View' is currently on summer hiatus and is expected to return in September.

Some fans were happy to hear the movie news, with one person writing online, "I’m so excited for this. Here. Have my money. I’m seated." "Oh this line up alone, count me IN," declared another supporter of the star-studded cast. However, filming for the flick could mean that the EGOT winner would have to take time away from the ABC series.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Whoop Goldberg Retiring?

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg will start filming 'Women Like Us' in the fall.

Goldberg, 70, has yet to comment on her schedule for Season 30 of The View, which will premiere in September. Season 29 concluded earlier this month and is currently on summer hiatus. Retirement rumors are always buzzing, but the Ghost star insisted in September 2025 that she has no plans of leaving showbiz. "I've gotten older, and now I'm proud that I got this far," she said to a reporter. Speaking of the idea of retirement, the mother-of-one quipped, "Who can afford to do that? If you don't marry well, you've got to keep working. I've got to keep paying those bills, baby."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chaos at 'The View'

Source: @TheView/youtube A recent report claimed there were major cuts to The View stars' wardrobe budgets.

The Netflix gig comes shortly after reports revealed The View cut wardrobe budgets amid other issues. "They’re all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it’s the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show," a source told Page Six. "They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing." In addition, it was claimed that their set size decreased, and their beloved festive Halloween episode will allegedly be nixed this year.

'There Are Definitely Tensions With ABC'

Source: mega Whoopi Goldberg has been on 'The View' since 2007.