Whoopi Goldberg Nabs New Netflix Movie Role Amid The View's Reported Budget Cuts and 'Downsizing' Issues
July 29 2026, Updated 4:49 p.m. ET
Does Whoopi Goldberg's new gig mean she's ditching The View?
Earlier this week, it was announced that the actress will star in a Netflix comedy movie titled Women Like Us alongside Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Jenifer Lewis.
Production is expected to begin this fall in New York City, the same spot where the iconic talk show films.
Some fans were happy to hear the movie news, with one person writing online, "I’m so excited for this. Here. Have my money. I’m seated."
"Oh this line up alone, count me IN," declared another supporter of the star-studded cast.
However, filming for the flick could mean that the EGOT winner would have to take time away from the ABC series.
Is Whoop Goldberg Retiring?
Goldberg, 70, has yet to comment on her schedule for Season 30 of The View, which will premiere in September. Season 29 concluded earlier this month and is currently on summer hiatus.
Retirement rumors are always buzzing, but the Ghost star insisted in September 2025 that she has no plans of leaving showbiz.
"I've gotten older, and now I'm proud that I got this far," she said to a reporter.
Speaking of the idea of retirement, the mother-of-one quipped, "Who can afford to do that? If you don't marry well, you've got to keep working. I've got to keep paying those bills, baby."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chaos at 'The View'
The Netflix gig comes shortly after reports revealed The View cut wardrobe budgets amid other issues.
"They’re all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it’s the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show," a source told Page Six. "They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing."
In addition, it was claimed that their set size decreased, and their beloved festive Halloween episode will allegedly be nixed this year.
'There Are Definitely Tensions With ABC'
The report also said The View is no longer advertisers' first choice.
“There are definitely tensions with ABC,” the source stated.
At the same time, The Wrap recently revealed the show is more popular than it has been in six years. According to Nielsen figures, The View scored an average of 2.6 million viewers this past quarter, 3 percent higher than 2025.
Goldberg — who has starred on the show since 2007 — co-hosts with Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.