Whoopi Goldberg Gets Roasted by Kenan Thompson on 'The View' for Mispronouncing Ariana Grande's Name

Whoopi Goldberg became the butt of the joke on The View. On the Thursday, January 15, episode, the talk show played a clip of Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live to introduce him to the table, but the actress accidentally flubbed another celebrity's name while greeting him.

Whoopi Goldberg Flubs Ariana Grande's Name

Source: @theview/x Kenan Thompson called out Whoopi Goldberg for calling Ariana Grande 'Adriana.'

"That was the great Kenan Thompson stealing the show on the pre-Christmas Saturday Night Live with Adriana Grande," she said, prompting her co-hosts to correct her and note it was Ariana Grande. "Ariana! My God, you know, I just want Kenan to come out, so come on out, Kenan!" the actress continued, brushing off the blunder. Thompson brought up the mistake a couple of minutes into their chat when he dished on his two daughters' obsession with Grande's Wicked movies.

'I'm Sorry, Ariana!'

Source: mega;@theview/x The talk show costars and the audience cracked up at Thompson's joke.

"We saw the movie, the first one, and the musical in the same week. So I just got thrust into the Wicked world all at once and we saw the second movie, and we bought all the commemorative popcorn buckets. I don’t know if you saw this or not, but there was a bucket for Adriana — and there was a bucket for Cynthia [Erivo]," the Kenan & Kel alum joked, pointing at Goldberg as everyone at the table and in the audience cracked up. "I’m sorry, Ariana!" Goldberg declared as she laughed. "We bought them both and we went and saw the movie, so it's been a nice little family connection," he shared.

Source: @theview/x Thompson revealed he bonded with his two daughters over 'Wicked.'

Thompson shares his two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with estranged wife Christina Evangeline, whom he filed for divorce from in 2022. Several months after the split, it was revealed that the model was dating his old SNL costar Chris Redd.

Chris Redd Is Dating Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife

Source: mega Thompson's former 'SNL' costar is dating his ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.