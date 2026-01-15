or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Roasted by Kenan Thompson on 'The View' for Mispronouncing Ariana Grande's Name

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Kenan Thompson
Source: @theview/x

Kenan Thompson made Whoopi Goldberg crack up on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg became the butt of the joke on The View.

On the Thursday, January 15, episode, the talk show played a clip of Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live to introduce him to the table, but the actress accidentally flubbed another celebrity's name while greeting him.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Flubs Ariana Grande's Name

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kenan Thompson called out Whoopi Goldberg for calling Ariana Grande 'Adriana.'
Source: @theview/x

Kenan Thompson called out Whoopi Goldberg for calling Ariana Grande 'Adriana.'

"That was the great Kenan Thompson stealing the show on the pre-Christmas Saturday Night Live with Adriana Grande," she said, prompting her co-hosts to correct her and note it was Ariana Grande.

"Ariana! My God, you know, I just want Kenan to come out, so come on out, Kenan!" the actress continued, brushing off the blunder.

Thompson brought up the mistake a couple of minutes into their chat when he dished on his two daughters' obsession with Grande's Wicked movies.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Sorry, Ariana!'

Photo of The talk show costars and the audience cracked up at Thompson's joke.
Source: mega;@theview/x

The talk show costars and the audience cracked up at Thompson's joke.

"We saw the movie, the first one, and the musical in the same week. So I just got thrust into the Wicked world all at once and we saw the second movie, and we bought all the commemorative popcorn buckets. I don’t know if you saw this or not, but there was a bucket for Adriana — and there was a bucket for Cynthia [Erivo]," the Kenan & Kel alum joked, pointing at Goldberg as everyone at the table and in the audience cracked up.

"I’m sorry, Ariana!" Goldberg declared as she laughed.

"We bought them both and we went and saw the movie, so it's been a nice little family connection," he shared.

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Thompson revealed he bonded with his two daughters over 'Wicked.'
Source: @theview/x

Thompson revealed he bonded with his two daughters over 'Wicked.'

Thompson shares his two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with estranged wife Christina Evangeline, whom he filed for divorce from in 2022.

Several months after the split, it was revealed that the model was dating his old SNL costar Chris Redd.

Chris Redd Is Dating Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife

Photo of Thompson's former 'SNL' costar is dating his ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.
Source: mega

Thompson's former 'SNL' costar is dating his ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

Redd didn't try to brush the situation under the rug, sharing in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, "I know everybody talks about me dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife and how that came to be, and I'm gonna just tell it to you straight."

Redd insisted he and Evangeline never crossed a line while the exes were married.

"She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently. And in that time, we fell in love, and I felt bad from the start," he spilled.

"I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together," he continued. "I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.