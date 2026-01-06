Whoopi Goldberg Rudely Tells Sara Haines to 'Make Her Point' During Heated Discussion About Venezuela on 'The View': Watch
Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Things got a bit heated on the Tuesday, January 6, episode of The View as they discussed Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, leading the co-hosts to cut each other off and raise their voices.
The tense conversation even ended with Whoopi Goldberg making a rude comment toward Sara Haines.
"Maduro is a bad guy. We took him out," Joy Behar said during the talk. "So is Kim Jong Un. So is [Vladimir] Putin. We’re going to go into all these countries and just kidnap their leaders?"
Sunny Hostin explained that despite Maduro's crimes, she still had an issue with the way "he was removed from that country" since America is "supposed to be a nation of laws. The way we did it was against international criminal laws."
The Co-Hosts Started Talking Over One Another
Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that America has been doing that "for 30 years," to which Hostin spat back, "It doesn’t make it right."
As the ladies continued talking over each other, Goldberg tried to calm the situation by saying, "OK, OK, OK, everybody."
Haines then chimed in to spill, "One of the points that [Stephen] Miller also made is that why would we let a nation in our own backyard become the supplier of resources to our adversaries? China, Iran, Cuba, Russia. Venezuela was the sole source of every enemy nation we’re up against."
She continued that her "problem" with the situation was Trump and Miller's lack of transparency.
"This is the ‘transparency administration,’ weren’t we told that? I don’t see transparency. What I hear from Stephen Miller is just about might and force," she said. "They’re coming in and they’re leaving the regime that they just overtook in and not bringing in the resistance. All of it doesn’t make sense."
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sara Haines to Make Her Point
"Originally, he said he went in there because they were concerned about drugs," clarified Goldberg. "Then he released all these other..."
"That’s my point," Haines replied, to which the movie star turned to look at her and said, "Well, make it then."
"I’m saying that what [Hostin’s] saying is, ‘He told us,’ but what I’m saying is everyone’s saying different things," Haines responded.
After Hostin called Trump's move "100 percent illegal" on the January 5 episode, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly shaded the TV stars.
"Only President Trump had the strength and courage to actually arrest Maduro for committing narcoterrorism against the United States," her message continued. "Liberal pundits will flip-flop on anything — even holding criminal drug lords accountable — in order to attack President Trump, but the President will always protect our homeland and put the American people first."