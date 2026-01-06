or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > The View
OK LogoPolitics

Whoopi Goldberg Rudely Tells Sara Haines to 'Make Her Point' During Heated Discussion About Venezuela on 'The View': Watch

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines
Source: @theview/youtube

The View's second episode of 2026 included a few tense moments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Things got a bit heated on the Tuesday, January 6, episode of The View as they discussed Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, leading the co-hosts to cut each other off and raise their voices.

The tense conversation even ended with Whoopi Goldberg making a rude comment toward Sara Haines.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The View' costars debated America capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' costars debated America capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"Maduro is a bad guy. We took him out," Joy Behar said during the talk. "So is Kim Jong Un. So is [Vladimir] Putin. We’re going to go into all these countries and just kidnap their leaders?"

Sunny Hostin explained that despite Maduro's crimes, she still had an issue with the way "he was removed from that country" since America is "supposed to be a nation of laws. The way we did it was against international criminal laws."

Article continues below advertisement

The Co-Hosts Started Talking Over One Another

Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin said America's actions weren't 'right.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that America has been doing that "for 30 years," to which Hostin spat back, "It doesn’t make it right."

As the ladies continued talking over each other, Goldberg tried to calm the situation by saying, "OK, OK, OK, everybody."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin argued during the discussion.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin argued during the discussion.

Haines then chimed in to spill, "One of the points that [Stephen] Miller also made is that why would we let a nation in our own backyard become the supplier of resources to our adversaries? China, Iran, Cuba, Russia. Venezuela was the sole source of every enemy nation we’re up against."

She continued that her "problem" with the situation was Trump and Miller's lack of transparency.

"This is the ‘transparency administration,’ weren’t we told that? I don’t see transparency. What I hear from Stephen Miller is just about might and force," she said. "They’re coming in and they’re leaving the regime that they just overtook in and not bringing in the resistance. All of it doesn’t make sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sara Haines to Make Her Point

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg turned to Sara Haines and told her to make her point as they wrapped up the conversation.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg turned to Sara Haines and told her to make her point as they wrapped up the conversation.

"Originally, he said he went in there because they were concerned about drugs," clarified Goldberg. "Then he released all these other..."

"That’s my point," Haines replied, to which the movie star turned to look at her and said, "Well, make it then."

"I’m saying that what [Hostin’s] saying is, ‘He told us,’ but what I’m saying is everyone’s saying different things," Haines responded.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Goldberg had to calm down her costars as things got tense.
Source: @theview/youtube

Goldberg had to calm down her costars as things got tense.

After Hostin called Trump's move "100 percent illegal" on the January 5 episode, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly shaded the TV stars.

"Only President Trump had the strength and courage to actually arrest Maduro for committing narcoterrorism against the United States," her message continued. "Liberal pundits will flip-flop on anything — even holding criminal drug lords accountable — in order to attack President Trump, but the President will always protect our homeland and put the American people first."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.