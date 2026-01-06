Whoopi Goldberg Rudely Tells Sara Haines to 'Make Her Point' During Heated Discussion About Venezuela on 'The View': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things got a bit heated on the Tuesday, January 6, episode of The View as they discussed Donald Trump's decision to capture Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, leading the co-hosts to cut each other off and raise their voices. The tense conversation even ended with Whoopi Goldberg making a rude comment toward Sara Haines.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' costars debated America capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"Maduro is a bad guy. We took him out," Joy Behar said during the talk. "So is Kim Jong Un. So is [Vladimir] Putin. We’re going to go into all these countries and just kidnap their leaders?" Sunny Hostin explained that despite Maduro's crimes, she still had an issue with the way "he was removed from that country" since America is "supposed to be a nation of laws. The way we did it was against international criminal laws."

Article continues below advertisement

The Co-Hosts Started Talking Over One Another

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that America has been doing that "for 30 years," to which Hostin spat back, "It doesn’t make it right." As the ladies continued talking over each other, Goldberg tried to calm the situation by saying, "OK, OK, OK, everybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin argued during the discussion.

Haines then chimed in to spill, "One of the points that [Stephen] Miller also made is that why would we let a nation in our own backyard become the supplier of resources to our adversaries? China, Iran, Cuba, Russia. Venezuela was the sole source of every enemy nation we’re up against." She continued that her "problem" with the situation was Trump and Miller's lack of transparency. "This is the ‘transparency administration,’ weren’t we told that? I don’t see transparency. What I hear from Stephen Miller is just about might and force," she said. "They’re coming in and they’re leaving the regime that they just overtook in and not bringing in the resistance. All of it doesn’t make sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sara Haines to Make Her Point

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg turned to Sara Haines and told her to make her point as they wrapped up the conversation.

"Originally, he said he went in there because they were concerned about drugs," clarified Goldberg. "Then he released all these other..." "That’s my point," Haines replied, to which the movie star turned to look at her and said, "Well, make it then." "I’m saying that what [Hostin’s] saying is, ‘He told us,’ but what I’m saying is everyone’s saying different things," Haines responded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube Goldberg had to calm down her costars as things got tense.