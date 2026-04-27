Whoopi Goldberg Shushes Rowdy 'The View' Audience as They Refuse to Stop Cheering for Guest John Legend: Watch

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The live audience at the Monday, April 27, episode of The View couldn't stop cheering for guest John Legend — so much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to ask them to quiet down! The actress hyped up the singer by introducing him as a fellow EOGT winner, with the dad-of-four asking the excited crowd, "How's everybody? Good vibes in here. Thank you! It's good to be here!"

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Whoopi Goldberg Shushes 'The View' Fans

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg told the crowd to quiet down so they could speak to John Legend.

"Welcome back, it's such a pleasure to have you," Alyssa Farah Griffin began after Legend sat at the table. "Now, you just walked out to your song 'Green Light,' and on April 2, NASA Mission Control played it for the Artemis crew..." Griffin said as the crowd still shouted out and cheered him on. "Okay, hold on. Hold a second!" Goldberg declared. "This is only an hour long show. Please let this girl ask the question because you want to know the answer!"

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Source: @theview/youtube The singer admitted he 'couldn't hear' anything Alyssa Farah Griffin was saying to him.

"I'm as excited as they are!" Griffin admitted, to which the The Voice star spilled, "I'm just smiling and nodding. I couldn't hear a word you said." The former White House staffer was eventually able to get out her question, asking Legend if he knew the Artemis crew woke up to his tune while in outer space.

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'It Was Really Cool'

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Source: @theview/youtube John Legend said 'The View' audience had a 'good vibe.'

"I did not know it was going to happen. My dad — usually I'm the one who tells him what's happening in my career — but he called me and was like, 'Did you know they played your song in outer space?'" "And I had no idea they were gonna do it, and it was so cool," the "All of Me" crooner shared. Legend also talked about his and wife Chrissy Teigen's four kids and his current tour, An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs & Stories.

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Whoopi Goldberg Scolded Sunny Hostin

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg has been on 'The View' since 2007.

Goldberg is never shy to reprimand a costar or a fan, as she recently scolded co-host Sunny Hostin for talking too much on the April 15 episode of the morning show as they discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene turning on Donald Trump. While Joy Behar said she's glad MTG changed her mind, Hostin said she's still "rejecting" Greene and anyone other former Trump supporters since they once spent so much time endorsing the controversial POTUS. "Why are you so welcoming, Joy?" asked Hostin. "I don't hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I'm taking them," Behar explained. "Because [Greene] speaks to the MAGA base and she has a way of getting through to them."

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'Calm Down!'

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg told Sunny Hostin to 'calm down' on the April 15 episode of 'The View.'