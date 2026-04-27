Whoopi Goldberg Shushes Rowdy 'The View' Audience as They Refuse to Stop Cheering for Guest John Legend: Watch
April 27 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
The live audience at the Monday, April 27, episode of The View couldn't stop cheering for guest John Legend — so much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to ask them to quiet down!
The actress hyped up the singer by introducing him as a fellow EOGT winner, with the dad-of-four asking the excited crowd, "How's everybody? Good vibes in here. Thank you! It's good to be here!"
Whoopi Goldberg Shushes 'The View' Fans
"Welcome back, it's such a pleasure to have you," Alyssa Farah Griffin began after Legend sat at the table.
"Now, you just walked out to your song 'Green Light,' and on April 2, NASA Mission Control played it for the Artemis crew..." Griffin said as the crowd still shouted out and cheered him on.
"Okay, hold on. Hold a second!" Goldberg declared. "This is only an hour long show. Please let this girl ask the question because you want to know the answer!"
"I'm as excited as they are!" Griffin admitted, to which the The Voice star spilled, "I'm just smiling and nodding. I couldn't hear a word you said."
The former White House staffer was eventually able to get out her question, asking Legend if he knew the Artemis crew woke up to his tune while in outer space.
'It Was Really Cool'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I did not know it was going to happen. My dad — usually I'm the one who tells him what's happening in my career — but he called me and was like, 'Did you know they played your song in outer space?'"
"And I had no idea they were gonna do it, and it was so cool," the "All of Me" crooner shared.
Legend also talked about his and wife Chrissy Teigen's four kids and his current tour, An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs & Stories.
Whoopi Goldberg Scolded Sunny Hostin
Goldberg is never shy to reprimand a costar or a fan, as she recently scolded co-host Sunny Hostin for talking too much on the April 15 episode of the morning show as they discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene turning on Donald Trump.
While Joy Behar said she's glad MTG changed her mind, Hostin said she's still "rejecting" Greene and anyone other former Trump supporters since they once spent so much time endorsing the controversial POTUS.
"Why are you so welcoming, Joy?" asked Hostin.
"I don't hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I'm taking them," Behar explained. "Because [Greene] speaks to the MAGA base and she has a way of getting through to them."
'Calm Down!'
Griffin said she understood both perspectives but was on the comedian's side.
"You want to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a big bear hug?" Hostin asked.
Hostin wouldn't let up on the issues, prompting Goldberg to exclaim, "Let her tell you what she wants to do. Stop! Calm down!"