Whoopi Goldberg Demands Sunny Hostin 'Calm Down' as She Gets in Heated Debate With Costars About Marjorie Taylor Greene: Watch
April 15 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
The View panelists were divided over whether Marjorie Taylor Greene should be forgiven for the offensive remarks she made in the past now that she's turned against Donald Trump.
So much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to ask Sunny Hostin to "calm down" during the heated debate.
The Co-Hosts Debate Whether Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be Welcomed by the Other Side
"I always will welcome. You've seen the light? Come right into my tent, there's a lot of room for the never-Trumpers and the non-Trumpers," Joy Behar expressed, to which some of her costars passionately disagreed with.
Sara Haines still isn't a fan of Greene since she remains in the same circle as people like controversial Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes, who has been accused of misogyny and racism.
"She still believes the election was stolen," Haines pointed out. "These details matter. Just because she's like, 'I don't like Trump,' I'm not like, 'Great, welcome aboard!'"
'We Should Reject Her Altogether'
After Behar asked her, "So what would we do? Reject her altogether?"
"Yes! We should reject her altogether," Hostin chimed in.
Behar asked why they wouldn't "just take the win."
- Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Cohost Meghan McCain After Ultimate Power Struggle On 'The View,' Both Issue On-Air Apologies
- Sara Haines Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Trolls 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Joy Behar Appears To Shade Whoopi Goldberg's Drama, Pleads For 'Peace' In The New Year
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Why are you so welcoming, Joy?" the former prosecutor questioned.
"I don't hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I'm taking them," Behar declared. "Because she speaks to the MAGA base and she has a way of getting through to them."
'You Need Her, But You Don't Need to Welcome Her'
Goldberg agreed MTG could help the MAGA base open their eyes to the issues Trump is causing across the country.
"Correct, but in terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do and give a big bear hug..." Hostin continued, with Behar lightheartedly interrupting to clarify, "I'm not going on vacation with her!"
"I'm not going to do that. I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, when you voted for him this last election when we told you what was gong to happen... This country is on fire. We are in trouble," Hostin emphasized.
"You need her, but you need to welcome her," she continued. "I'm sorry, it's unforgivable."
'Calm Down!'
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she understood both perspectives but admitted she was on Behar's side.
"You want to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a big bear hug?" Hostin asked in disbelief.
Hostin wouldn't let up on the issues, prompting Goldberg to exclaim, "Let her tell you what she wants to do. Stop! Calm down!"