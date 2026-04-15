Whoopi Goldberg Demands Sunny Hostin 'Calm Down' as She Gets in Heated Debate With Costars About Marjorie Taylor Greene: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Co-Hosts Debate Whether Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be Welcomed by the Other Side

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin clashed with Joy Behar over whether Marjorie Taylor Greene should be welcomed by Democrats.

"I always will welcome. You've seen the light? Come right into my tent, there's a lot of room for the never-Trumpers and the non-Trumpers," Joy Behar expressed, to which some of her costars passionately disagreed with. Sara Haines still isn't a fan of Greene since she remains in the same circle as people like controversial Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes, who has been accused of misogyny and racism. "She still believes the election was stolen," Haines pointed out. "These details matter. Just because she's like, 'I don't like Trump,' I'm not like, 'Great, welcome aboard!'"

Article continues below advertisement

'We Should Reject Her Altogether'

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene recently turned on Donald Trump after supporting him for years.

After Behar asked her, "So what would we do? Reject her altogether?" "Yes! We should reject her altogether," Hostin chimed in. Behar asked why they wouldn't "just take the win."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

HOW SHOULD DEMS EMBRACE FORMER MAGA SUPPORTERS? After Rep. Ilhan Omar gave grace to Marjorie Taylor Greene for speaking out against Pres. Trump, 'The View' co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/j0wITvvbFy — The View (@TheView) April 15, 2026 Source: @theview/x Joy Behar said she'd welcome Marjorie Taylor Greene because the comedian doesn't 'hold grudges.'

"Why are you so welcoming, Joy?" the former prosecutor questioned. "I don't hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I'm taking them," Behar declared. "Because she speaks to the MAGA base and she has a way of getting through to them."

Article continues below advertisement

'You Need Her, But You Don't Need to Welcome Her'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar feel the politician can help the MAGA base change their tune on the president.

Goldberg agreed MTG could help the MAGA base open their eyes to the issues Trump is causing across the country. "Correct, but in terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do and give a big bear hug..." Hostin continued, with Behar lightheartedly interrupting to clarify, "I'm not going on vacation with her!" "I'm not going to do that. I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, when you voted for him this last election when we told you what was gong to happen... This country is on fire. We are in trouble," Hostin emphasized. "You need her, but you need to welcome her," she continued. "I'm sorry, it's unforgivable."

Article continues below advertisement

'Calm Down!'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg told Sunny Hostin to 'calm down' as the debate escalated.