Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Nuclear on Donald Trump After He Skips Easter Service

Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted President Donald Trump, declaring that "our President is not a Christian," after he skipped traditional Easter services to issue profanity-laced military threats against Iran. Greene’s criticism centered on Trump's conduct on Easter morning, which she described as "evil" and "madness." Her remarks followed a Truth Social post from the perturbed president that threatened to bomb Iranian infrastructure and ended with the phrase "Praise be to Allah.” “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F-----' Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old POTUS spewed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be close with the president.

Greene stated that Trump’s "words and actions should not be supported by Christians" and urged members of his administration to "stop worshipping the President.” “Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing,” she wrote. “On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies.” A former staunch ally, Greene argued that Trump was betraying his "America First" promises by escalating a "meaningless" war that would harm innocent civilians.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out about the president's Easter post.

She invoked Christian teachings, stating that Jesus commanded followers to "love one another and forgive one another," even their enemies, and that the administration should pursue peace instead of escalation. “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” Greene, 51, wrote on X Sunday. Trump broke a longstanding presidential tradition by skipping services at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president didn't attend church this year.

Instead of attending church, he reportedly took a "ceremoniously slow" motorcade tour of Washington, D.C., visiting sites such as his planned presidential arch and his golf club in Virginia. “Our President is not a Christian, and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians,” Greene wrote. Greene said Christians in the Trump administration should be “urging the President to make peace,” rather than “escalating war that is hurting people.”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress in January.