Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Heated Argument on 'The View' as Stars Debate How to Treat Drug Addiction: Watch

Joy Behar ruffled her costars' feathers on the Wednesday, September 10, episode of The View. On the latest installment, the women discussed Charlie Sheen's revelation that his dad, Martin Sheen, turned him into the police when the troubled actor broke probation and overdosed on drugs years ago. His confession, which was included in his new memoir, prompted the comedian to declare that Martin was in the wrong for his actions.

'The View' Costars Get Into Tense Debate

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar put her hands up in defense when her opinion differed from most of her costars.

When Whoopi Goldberg asked the gang if they saw Martin's actions as a "betrayal," Joy replied, "Yes." Ladies such as Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines were shocked, stating, "No!" prompting Joy to put her hands up in defense. "In my view, as an Italian mother, you do not turn your children in," Joy insisted. "Especially if they have a drug problem or a mental health problem, you send them to a shrink or a hospital, you don't call the the police. Martin Sheen made a big mistake."

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin told Joy Behar she 'totally disagreed' with her statement.

"I respectfully totally disagree," said Alyssa, who noted her sister is now 12 years clean as a recovering addict. "The most loving thing a parent can do is tough love and get you off the streets and the help that you need. I think that was the right thing." "How do you get the help that you need in jail?" asked Joy, to which Sunny Hostin said, "You don't." "I disagree," the former White House staffer explained. "That's what ultimately led to my sister getting sober... she went into a long term program after she got out of jail... it's sometimes the one thing that will get people clean."

Joy Behar Hits Back at Sara Haines

Sara said she doesn't call Alyssa's comments "tough love," but "love love." "I think sometimes parents bury the bodies, don't turn the kid in, enable their child —" Sara continued before Joy interrupted her to declare, "That's not what I said!" "You don't send your children to jail. You call the doctor," Joy emphasized, to which Sunny agreed, "I'm with you, Joy! Sorry! This Afro-Latina mother would not do it!"

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down the Argument

Source: @theview/youtube Sara Haines was passionate about why she wouldn't 'enable' a drug addict.

Sara interjected, "When you enable a child for decades, you are part of the problem that ends up living in your house, incapable of employment, not being able to support a family or see a life that you wanted for that kid because you helped do it!" After more back and forth with the women talking over each other, Whoopi threw her hands up and said, "I'm sorry, I'm going to shut this down right now! I'm going to shut this down." "Uh oh, I'm scared now!" Joy reacted.

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg said she was ending the conversation after much back and forth between the women.