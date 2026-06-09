Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down 'The View' Costar Sunny Hostin for Claiming Donald Trump's 'Bad Juju' Is to 'Blame' for Knicks Loss

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Whoopi Goldberg is never shy when it comes to criticizing Donald Trump, but she refused to blame the president for the New York Knicks' Monday, June 8, loss. On the Tuesday, June 9, episode of The View, the actress and her co-hosts discussed the controversy of having the POTUS at the game, which cost millions in security and disrupted wait times and street parties.

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'This Man Does Not Have That Kind of Power'

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg doesn't believe Donald Trump being at the Knicks game caused them to lose.

"They are blaming him for ending the Knicks winning streak last night. No, no, no, come on, now," Goldberg told the crowd as they cheered. "They were not playing great ball. That's on us." "This guy, I have to reiterate the fact that this man does not have that kind of power. We have to remind people," she insisted as co-host Sunny Hostin made a sour pouty face.

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin visibly disagreed with her costar, noting the president brought 'bad juju' to NYC.

"I see your face and I know how you feel, and you can say what you want. But, by saying that it's his fault that we lost means that there's no responsibility taken. These guys were not playing at their best," she said of the athletes. The Knicks fell to the San Antonio Spurs, with the Knicks leading the series 2-1.

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin joked someone needs to sage Madison Square Garden.

Hostin refused to not give her opinion, noting that while there are countless "conspiracies" and superstitions, "what is also in play is that we had an impeccable vibe in New York until the orange man showed up and put the bad juju on Madison Square Garden." "That's ridiculous," countered Goldberg, prompting Hostin to joke that all of Madison Square Garden needs to be saged.

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'Don't Bring Your Bad Karma to New York!'

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' co-hosts laughed at Donald Trump brushing off boos.

"It cost New York millions of dollars [for him to] come to the game where he was not cheered, where he was booed, and he fell asleep," she declared. "Fall asleep somewhere else, don't bring your bad karma vibe to New York." "Why didn't he just stay his a-- in D.C. and watch from the house?" asked guest co-host Sheryl Underwood. "Watch from the house like other Americans watch from the house!"

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The President Was Booed at the Game

Source: @variety/x The president said he had an 'amazing' time at the game despite being booed.