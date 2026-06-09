Donald Trump Caught Making Big Mistake During National Anthem at New York Knicks Game
June 9 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Donald Trump found himself at the center of attention during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.
The president attended the matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, June 8, where his appearance sparked strong reactions from fans inside the packed arena.
As the evening got underway, Trump appeared on the Madison Square Garden Jumbotron while Broadway performer Avery Wilson was singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” However, viewers quickly noticed something unusual about his behavior during the national anthem.
Trump’s Anthem Etiquette Misstep
While Wilson performed the opening portion of the anthem, Trump remained standing with his hands at his sides.
It wasn't until the camera focused directly on him that he raised his hand in a salute. The gesture immediately drew attention, as standard U.S. flag etiquette calls for civilians to place their right hand over their heart during the national anthem.
Meanwhile, Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, followed the traditional custom and stood with her hand over her heart throughout the performance.
As cameras remained fixed on the president, loud boos echoed throughout the arena. Donald appeared to smile despite the crowd's reaction.
What the Law Recommends
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Federal law outlines recommended conduct during the national anthem. Under 36 U.S. Code § 301, individuals in uniform are instructed to render a military salute throughout the performance.
“Members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute in the manner provided for individuals in uniform,” the code states. “All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”
Donald has never served in the military. During the Vietnam War era, he received four educational deferments and one medical deferment related to bone spurs.
Crowd Caught Trump Dozing Off
The reaction inside the arena didn't end with the national anthem.
Throughout the game, social media users shared clips and observations about Donald's appearance at the event. Many commenters focused on footage that appeared to show the president briefly closing his eyes while seated in a private suite.
At various moments during the game, fans online claimed Donald looked tired as the action unfolded on the court.
The videos quickly circulated across social media, generating another round of commentary from critics.
“no way trump shut down new york city streets and delayed everything just to nap during the game😭😭,” one hater wrote.
“Wow, all that inconvenience to the fans and NY residents, just so that Sleepy Don could take a nap on national TV,” a second added.
A third penned, “Trump takes a long blink during the NBA Finals.”