Donald Trump Caught Making Big Mistake During National Anthem at New York Knicks Game

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Donald Trump found himself at the center of attention during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The president attended the matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, June 8, where his appearance sparked strong reactions from fans inside the packed arena.

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Source: ABC Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

As the evening got underway, Trump appeared on the Madison Square Garden Jumbotron while Broadway performer Avery Wilson was singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” However, viewers quickly noticed something unusual about his behavior during the national anthem.

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Trump’s Anthem Etiquette Misstep

Source: ABC Donald Trump stood with his hands at his sides during much of the national anthem before later raising his hand in a salute.

While Wilson performed the opening portion of the anthem, Trump remained standing with his hands at his sides. It wasn't until the camera focused directly on him that he raised his hand in a salute. The gesture immediately drew attention, as standard U.S. flag etiquette calls for civilians to place their right hand over their heart during the national anthem. Meanwhile, Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, followed the traditional custom and stood with her hand over her heart throughout the performance. As cameras remained fixed on the president, loud boos echoed throughout the arena. Donald appeared to smile despite the crowd's reaction.

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🚨HOLY SHIT: The boos just happened AGAIN and Trump stops clapping as they get even LOUDER by the end of the clip.



This is humiliating. https://t.co/PIu9C7jO7X pic.twitter.com/0EHip5gDL0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

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What the Law Recommends

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump followed standard anthem etiquette by placing her hand over her heart.

Federal law outlines recommended conduct during the national anthem. Under 36 U.S. Code § 301, individuals in uniform are instructed to render a military salute throughout the performance. “Members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute in the manner provided for individuals in uniform,” the code states. “All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.” Donald has never served in the military. During the Vietnam War era, he received four educational deferments and one medical deferment related to bone spurs.

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DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Crowd Caught Trump Dozing Off

Source: MEGA The president was met with loud boos when he appeared on the arena's Jumbotron during the song.