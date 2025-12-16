Whoopi Goldberg Slams Republicans Who Didn't Scold Donald Trump's Awful Comments About Rob Reiner's Death: 'D--- You All!'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg was still at a loss for words two days after Rob and Michele Reiner's murders.
On the Tuesday, December 16, episode of The View, the comedian doubled down on her frustration over the shockingly insulting way Donald Trump addressed the tragedy, as he blamed the homicides on the director's political views despite it having no connection.
Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Republicans
Toward the end of their chat about the sad topic, Goldberg expressed, "There’s no justification for [Trump] to have written what he wrote."
"There’s no way to justify it, and all those Republicans who are quiet, d--- you all!" the actress stated while looking directly into the camera. "D--- you all."
"I don’t know how you were raised but this man’s family is in deep mourning. What you said and what you’ve doubled down on make you bad for the country, make you very bad for the country," she stated toward Trump.
The President Claimed Rob Reiner Died From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
As OK! reported, the commander-in-chief addressed the tragedy by attacking the Princess Bride director in a Truth Social post.
"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump wrote. "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."
"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"
Despite some of his allies denouncing his remarks, Donald refused to apologize and instead piled on to what he said.
"Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned. I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia, a Russia hoax. He was one of the people behind it," he shared of what he claims Rob said about him. "I think he hurt himself career-wise. He became a deranged person. Trump Derangement Syndrome, so I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way shape, or form. I thought he was bad for our country."