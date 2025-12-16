Whoopi Goldberg Slams Republicans Who Didn't Scold Donald Trump's Awful Comments About Rob Reiner's Death: 'D--- You All!'

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg was still at a loss for words two days after Rob and Michele Reiner's murders. On the Tuesday, December 16, episode of The View, the comedian doubled down on her frustration over the shockingly insulting way Donald Trump addressed the tragedy, as he blamed the homicides on the director's political views despite it having no connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Republicans

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg declared, 'D--- you all' to Republicans who didn't condemn Donald Trump's comments about Rob Reiner's death.

Toward the end of their chat about the sad topic, Goldberg expressed, "There’s no justification for [Trump] to have written what he wrote." "There’s no way to justify it, and all those Republicans who are quiet, d--- you all!" the actress stated while looking directly into the camera. "D--- you all."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Trump claimed Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, died from 'Trump derangement syndrome.'

"I don’t know how you were raised but this man’s family is in deep mourning. What you said and what you’ve doubled down on make you bad for the country, make you very bad for the country," she stated toward Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Claimed Rob Reiner Died From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

BIPARTISAN PUSHBACK ON TRUMP'S ROB REINER COMMENTS: As heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in over the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, 'The View' co-hosts react to Pres. Trump doubling down on his comments. pic.twitter.com/ftqFpg2qFF — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2025 Source: @theview/x The president said the director was 'once very talented.'

As OK! reported, the commander-in-chief addressed the tragedy by attacking the Princess Bride director in a Truth Social post. "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump wrote. "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner's addict son Nick has been charged with their murders.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realdonaldjtrump/instagram Trump called the movie director 'a deranged person.'