or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump Sparks Outrage With Insensitive Remark Blaming Rob Reiner’s Murder on 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: mega

Rob Reiner was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump shared a shockingly insensitive statement hours after director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son Nick on Sunday, December 14.

The next day, the president took to Truth Social and randomly blamed the tragedy on Rob's outspoken distaste for Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say About Rob Reiner's Death?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of President Donald Trump blamed Rob Reiner's death on the 'mind crippling disease known as Trump derangement syndrome.'
Source: mega

President Donald Trump blamed Rob Reiner's death on the 'mind crippling disease known as Trump derangement syndrome.'

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," the president, 79, penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo. ofTrump claimed Reiner drove people 'crazy' with his outspoke criticism for the POTUS.
Source: mega

Trump claimed Reiner drove people 'crazy' with his outspoke criticism for the POTUS.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the POTUS shockingly continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Reiner Family Tragedy

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Rob Reiner and wife Michele were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son Nick.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner and wife Michele were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son Nick.

As OK! reported, it was the slain couple's daughter Romy, 28, who discovered their bodies inside their Brentwood, Calif., home that afternoon.

The murder reportedly occurred after an argument, and though Romy wasn't present, she told authorities her family member "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

Rob, 78, and Michelle, 68, suffered from "lacerations consistent with a knife."

Nick, 32, who has struggled with drug abuse and homelessness, was arrested on December 15 and is being held in jail with a $4 million bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob and Michelle's daughter Romy was the one who discovered their bodies.
Source: mega

Rob and Michelle's daughter Romy was the one who discovered their bodies.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family confirmed in an emotional statement to Variety. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Rob's eldest daughter, Tracy, 61, told NBC News she's "in shock" over the situation.

"I came from the greatest family ever," she expressed. "I don’t know what to say."

Tracy was adopted by Rob and his late wife, Penny Marshall. She revealed she saw the famous director just one day before he was killed.

Rob and Michele also shared son Jake, 34.

Article continues below advertisement

The Princess Bride director eerily mentioned the love he has for all of his children during a September interview with Piers Morgan, spilling, "Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.