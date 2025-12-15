Donald Trump Sparks Outrage With Insensitive Remark Blaming Rob Reiner’s Murder on 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Donald Trump shared a shockingly insensitive statement hours after director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son Nick on Sunday, December 14.
The next day, the president took to Truth Social and randomly blamed the tragedy on Rob's outspoken distaste for Trump.
What Did Donald Trump Say About Rob Reiner's Death?
"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," the president, 79, penned.
"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the POTUS shockingly continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"
Inside the Reiner Family Tragedy
As OK! reported, it was the slain couple's daughter Romy, 28, who discovered their bodies inside their Brentwood, Calif., home that afternoon.
The murder reportedly occurred after an argument, and though Romy wasn't present, she told authorities her family member "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."
Rob, 78, and Michelle, 68, suffered from "lacerations consistent with a knife."
Nick, 32, who has struggled with drug abuse and homelessness, was arrested on December 15 and is being held in jail with a $4 million bond.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family confirmed in an emotional statement to Variety. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Rob's eldest daughter, Tracy, 61, told NBC News she's "in shock" over the situation.
"I came from the greatest family ever," she expressed. "I don’t know what to say."
Tracy was adopted by Rob and his late wife, Penny Marshall. She revealed she saw the famous director just one day before he was killed.
Rob and Michele also shared son Jake, 34.
The Princess Bride director eerily mentioned the love he has for all of his children during a September interview with Piers Morgan, spilling, "Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones."