Donald Trump Doubles Down on Scathing Remarks About 'Deranged' Rob Reiner Following His Death: 'I Was Not a Fan'

photo of Donald Trump, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
Source: mega

Donald Trump doubled down on his comments about Rob Reiner following his tragic death.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is sticking by his brutal comments he made about Rob Reiner following his tragic passing.

"A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it?" one reporter asked the president, 79, on Monday, December 15 — just one day after the actor, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were allegedly killed by their son Nick.

Donald Trump Stands by His Comments

"Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned. I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia, a Russia hoax. He was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself career-wise. He became a deranged person. Trump Derangement Syndrome, so I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way shape, or form. I thought he was bad for our country," he replied.

image of Donald Trump called Rob Reiner 'deranged.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump called Rob Reiner 'deranged.'

Earlier that day, Donald took to Truth Social to share his unfiltered thoughts on the tragedy.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," he wrote.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the POTUS shockingly continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

'The View' Goes Off on Donald Trump

Many were shocked to hear Donald's comments, including the ladies of The View.

When Sunny Hostin started reading the reaction, Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, saying, “Don’t read it, just tell them that it’s there.”

Sunny said of the post: “I don’t think that’s something we should be hearing about.”

image of Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their L.A. home.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their L.A. home.

As OK! previously reported, the couple was allegedly found by their daughter Romy on Sunday, December 14, in their L.A. home.

The murder reportedly occurred after an argument at Conan O'Brien's holiday party.

Romy, who wasn't present, told authorities her family member "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

Rob, 78, and Michelle, 68, suffered from "lacerations consistent with a knife."

