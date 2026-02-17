or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Insists She Wasn't 'Friends' With Jeffrey Epstein as She Addresses Being Mentioned in Pedophile's Emails

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @theview/x;mega

Ob 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg confirmed she was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files during the Tuesday, February 17, episode of The View.

"Now, in the name of transparency. My name is in the files, yes. And what does it say?" she began her address, showing the email onscreen for viewers and the live audience to see.

Why Was Whoopi Goldberg in the Epstein Files?

Photo of On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg explained why she's mentioned in one of Jeffrey Epstein's emails.
Source: @theview/x

On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg explained why she's mentioned in one of Jeffrey Epstein's emails.

"It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco, John Lennon's charity.’ It should say Julian Lennon's charity is paying for it. ‘They don’t want to charter, so they’re looking for private owners. Here’s the info,’ and they give all the information. And they're saying, do you want to offer your GII?" Goldberg said of why the financier was sent the message.

"So in other words, anybody can be on this list," Joy Behar pointed out.

Source: @theview/x

The comedian insisted she was not 'friends' with the late pedophile.

"Anybody," the Ghost actress emphasized. "This is my point. When I tell you people are trying to turn me into – I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend."

"You were too old for him," joked Sara Haines.

"You used to have to have facts before you said stuff," Goldberg noted of people spreading rumors.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

Photo of The star shamed people for spreading misinformation.
Source: @theview/x

The star shamed people for spreading misinformation.

"But [Donald] Trump is on this list 38,000 times. I mean, come on," Behar chimed in.

"Well, I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged! People actually believe that I was with him," the EGOT winner spilled. "It’s like, honey, come on. Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about him because either the Inquirer wrote about it. People write about this stuff."

Whoopi Goldberg Has a Fear of Flying

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg confirmed she never went on Jeffrey Epstein's plane.
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg confirmed she never went on Jeffrey Epstein's plane.

"And no, I didn't get on the plane," Goldberg confirmed. "Because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?"

"Fly," responded one of her costars, to which she replied, "Yeah. They were trying to get me on the plane to get to this for Julia Lennon."

Haines called her colleague a "bus babe."

The mom-of-one has been open about her fear of flying, revealing it developed after she witnessed a plane crash in 1978.

Photo of Sara Haines explained why so many celebrities pop up in the Epstein files.
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines explained why so many celebrities pop up in the Epstein files.

Haines went on to share how numerous celebrities are mentioned in the files for reasons that have nothing to do with Epstein or his crimes.

"A lot of the reasons your name can be mentioned are news articles, third-party emails, contacts," she said. "Again, wealthy famous people often cross in professional and social circles, so that’s not the surprising part. I think the part most people like myself are looking for is an accountability for the people that had a depth of relationship, the timing of that relationship, and the nature of that relationship."

