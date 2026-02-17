Whoopi Goldberg Insists She Wasn't 'Friends' With Jeffrey Epstein as She Addresses Being Mentioned in Pedophile's Emails
Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files during the Tuesday, February 17, episode of The View.
"Now, in the name of transparency. My name is in the files, yes. And what does it say?" she began her address, showing the email onscreen for viewers and the live audience to see.
Why Was Whoopi Goldberg in the Epstein Files?
"It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco, John Lennon's charity.’ It should say Julian Lennon's charity is paying for it. ‘They don’t want to charter, so they’re looking for private owners. Here’s the info,’ and they give all the information. And they're saying, do you want to offer your GII?" Goldberg said of why the financier was sent the message.
"So in other words, anybody can be on this list," Joy Behar pointed out.
"Anybody," the Ghost actress emphasized. "This is my point. When I tell you people are trying to turn me into – I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend."
"You were too old for him," joked Sara Haines.
"You used to have to have facts before you said stuff," Goldberg noted of people spreading rumors.
"But [Donald] Trump is on this list 38,000 times. I mean, come on," Behar chimed in.
"Well, I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged! People actually believe that I was with him," the EGOT winner spilled. "It’s like, honey, come on. Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about him because either the Inquirer wrote about it. People write about this stuff."
Whoopi Goldberg Has a Fear of Flying
"And no, I didn't get on the plane," Goldberg confirmed. "Because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?"
"Fly," responded one of her costars, to which she replied, "Yeah. They were trying to get me on the plane to get to this for Julia Lennon."
Haines called her colleague a "bus babe."
The mom-of-one has been open about her fear of flying, revealing it developed after she witnessed a plane crash in 1978.
Haines went on to share how numerous celebrities are mentioned in the files for reasons that have nothing to do with Epstein or his crimes.
"A lot of the reasons your name can be mentioned are news articles, third-party emails, contacts," she said. "Again, wealthy famous people often cross in professional and social circles, so that’s not the surprising part. I think the part most people like myself are looking for is an accountability for the people that had a depth of relationship, the timing of that relationship, and the nature of that relationship."