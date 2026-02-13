Jeffrey Epstein Invited Bill Gates to His Island to Meet the 'New Administration' 1 Month After Donald Trump Won 2016 Election

Article continues below advertisement

An email included in the Jeffrey Epstein files has people believing that some White House staffers who worked under Donald Trump during his first term may have visited the financier's notorious island. On December 20, 2016 — one month after Trump won the election — Epstein emailed Bill Gates, "come to visit the island. new adminstration [sic] people visiting."

Source: department of justice Jeffrey Epstein invited Bill Gates to his island in December 2016.

There were no other details as to what Epstein was referring to when he mentioned the new administration. The president has insisted he never visited the s-- offender's island, though their friendship is well documented. Like Trump, Gates has also denied going to the island but was mentioned and pictured numerous times throughout the files

Epstein Email Claims Bill Gates Caught an STD From 'Russian Girls'

Source: department of justice Bill Gates was pictured in the Jeffrey Epstein files, though he claimed he 'never' went to the financier's island.

In one shocking message, Epstein alleged Gates caught an STD when he allegedly cheated on his then-wife, Melinda Gates — whom he's now divorced from. "TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," one 2013 email from Jeffrey read. Other emails that the s-- offender wrote to himself, assumed to be unsent drafts, revealed he was resigning from the Gates' foundation due to their marital strife.

Source: department of justice Donald Trump and Bill Gates were both seen in the Epstein files.

"I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill..." the pedophile wrote. "In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal." "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability," Jeffrey alleged.

Bill Gates Denies Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Source: 9 news australia Bill Gates admitted he was 'foolish to spend time' with Jeffrey Epstein but said he didn't participate in the financier's sexual crimes.

After the emails went viral online, the Microsoft founder sat down with 9 News Australia for an interview to clear the air. "I never went to the island, I never met any women. And so, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior," he declared in the TV spot that aired on February 4. Bill acknowledged having a relationship with Jeffrey but said it was only business related. "The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health," he claimed. "In retrospect, that was a dead end. I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

Bill Gates Claims Shocking Email 'Is False'

Source: mega The imprisoned pedophile committed suicide in 2019 ahead of his s-- trafficking trial.