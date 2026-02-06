or
Jared Leto Was Praised in Weird Jeffrey Epstein Email Years Before Eccentric Actor Denied 9 Teen Girls' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jared Leto denied the allegations against him.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Newly exposed emails in the Jeffrey Epstein files included a message about actor Jared Leto, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

On February 19, 2015, a redacted name sent the disgraced financier an email that read, "Jared Leto did very well ;) what about tomorrow's schedule?"

Social Media Users React to Jared Leto's Name Popping Up in the Epstein Files

Jared Leto was praised for doing 'very well' in a 2015 email to Jeffrey Epstein.

While the message could have been someone praising one of the Oscar winner's roles or songs, countless social media users thought otherwise, especially due to the winky face emoji, Leto's past controversies and Epstein's s-- trafficking and assault scandal.

"Not surprising. He's a disgusting person who would align himself with other predators," one individual wrote on X of Leto, while another penned, "Jesus Christ. Is this finally going to sink him? I'm sick of him being cast in s--- knowing who he is."

"He’s a real freak. He has been abusing minors for decades now, another 'open secret' nobody seems to care about," a third alleged. "Now that he’s linked to Epstein, are people going to start paying attention?"

Leto was not mentioned in any other emails related to the Epstein case and has not been accused of participating in any of his crimes.

Inside Jared Leto's Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Photo of Nine woman accused the actor of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers.
Source: mega

Nine woman accused the actor of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers.

In the summer of 2025, Air Mail published a story in which nine women accused the Dallas Buyers Club star, 54, of sexual misconduct, with some of them being underage when the incidents occurred.

Model Laura La Rue was 16 in 2008 when she met the Morbius lead at an animal rights event. She said the two exchanged contact info and he started "flirting" with her when they met up again the following year.

She also claimed that when she was 17, Leto walked into a room she was in while he was naked.

The movie star's rep denied all of the allegations against him.

Leto's rep claimed the pair's "communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate," stating La Rue "later applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions."

La Rue denied ever applying for the position.

A woman named Allie Teilz claimed she was 'assaulted and traumatized' by Jared Leto in 2012.

A second girl said that in 2008, the movie star's assistant approached her in a club to get her number for the actor.

"We ended up hooking up a little at the club," she confessed, noting she also "hung out a few times at his house. But he was weird. Look, I know some people are kinky, and that’s fine. But his kind of kink — it just didn’t feel right."

A third woman claimed she started talking to the 30 Second to Mars singer when she was underage, but he took things to another level when she was 18. At the time, she recalled being at his house when he "suddenly pulled his p---- out and started m-----------."

"Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him," she told the publication. "He leaned in and said, ‘I want you to spit on it.’"

Model Laura La Rue claimed the singer flirted with her when she was 16.

Air Mail's story was sparked by DJ Allie Teilz posting about being "assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17," referring to an incident with Leto in 212.

In a statement to Air Mail, Leto's rep "expressly" denied all of the allegations.

