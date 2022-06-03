Why Did Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Call Off Their Engagement After 3 Years? Inside Their Split

The handsome hunk also confirmed the sad news via Instagram, writing, "A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day changed my life forever, and I'm deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It's been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side."

He continued, "Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed with growing up and I'd not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her. I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul."