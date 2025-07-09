Why Chase Sui Wonders Called Freddie Prinze Jr. 'Daddy' While Filming 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
Chase Sui Wonders clearly hit it off with her I Know What You Did Last Summer castmates, so much that she accidentally called Freddie Prinze Jr. “daddy!”
The Bodies Bodies Bodies star, 29, along with her costar Sarah Pidgeon, opened up about the hilarious on-set moment that arose during a conversation about Prinze’s most iconic roles over the years.
Chase Sui Wonders Impersonated Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 'Scooby Doo' Character
“We were shooting some pickup in L.A., and we were all outside in Long Beach,” Pidgeon, 26, recounted during an interview published on Tuesday, July 8. “And Chase was, like, 'My favorite is that scene in Scooby Doo when you became Daphne …'”
Sui did an impression of Prinze’s infamous line from 2002’s Scooby-Doo, “I can look at myself naked,” which the former teen heartthrob, 49, admitted was “pretty good.”
Freddie Prinze Jr. Starred in the Original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
“And then, I was talking about how my dad is a huge fan of Summer Catch, which is a baseball movie Freddie Prinze Jr. did — and somebody asked what happens in it?” Sui explained. “I said, ‘When, daddy in the movie … when dad … ’ I don’t think I’ve ever felt so embarrassed, he played it off though and everybody started laughing. But for a second I was like no, no, no … ”
Sui, Prinze and Pidgeon star alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madelyn Cline, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette Bechtel in the reboot of the 1997 slasher classic.
Chase Sui Wonders Gushed About Original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Cast
Sui formerly gushed about the original cast of the cult horror film — which featured Prinze’s real-life wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hewitt, 46, and Prinze — calling them “icons” and revealing she had gotten to “meet all of them.”
"They're absolute legends and live up to all my expectations, which is a lot," the actress told People in March. "I had to act with my contacts out, ‘cause I couldn't focus while seeing them act in front of me.”
Chase Sui Wonders Said it Was 'Surreal' to Reunite With Original Castmembers
The On the Rocks star said that seeing the original cast reunite after more than 25 years following the release of the first film was “incredible” and “so surreal.”
I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters Friday, July 18.