Pete Davidson Splits From Chase Sui Wonders After Less Than 1 Year of Dating

"He's single again," a source told a news outlet. "He's out and about and doing really well."

The pair first met in 2021 on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which premiered in March 2022, but things didn't turn romantic until that winter.

Amid their relationship, Davidson, 29, gave Wonders, 27, a role in his Peacock series, Bupkis. When he was asked about her at the May premiere of the series, he told a reporter, "I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going."