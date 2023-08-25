Pete Davidson Splits From Chase Sui Wonders After Less Than 1 Year of Dating
Pete Davidson is back on the market.
According to reports, the comedian and Chase Sui Wonders have parted ways after about eight months together.
"He's single again," a source told a news outlet. "He's out and about and doing really well."
The pair first met in 2021 on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which premiered in March 2022, but things didn't turn romantic until that winter.
Amid their relationship, Davidson, 29, gave Wonders, 27, a role in his Peacock series, Bupkis. When he was asked about her at the May premiere of the series, he told a reporter, "I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going."
The actor has dated countless women in Hollywood over the years, including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, but he insisted he isn't a player.
"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he explained during a March 2023 appearance on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast.
"I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people," he pointed out. "I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."
The latest split comes after the Saturday Night Live alum's rehab stay, where he was receiving treatment for PTSD and borderline personality disorder.
"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source spilled to an outlet earlier this summer. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," said an additional insider. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him. [He's] taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues."
People reported on the breakup.