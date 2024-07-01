Who Is Matty Healy's Fiancée Gabriette Bechtel? 8 Things to Know

Healy's fiancée has been modeling since graduating from high school. She was scouted to become a model after getting cast as a dancer in Blood Orange's music video — but she was cut in the end.

Although she has since expanded her empire in the industry, Bechtel reportedly faced struggles before becoming successful.

"I was an unpaid, hardworking model for a very long time," she said in a 2023 interview with Vogue.

She also revealed at the time that she suffered from racism while growing up in California because of her looks.

"The majority of students at my high school were beautiful, strictly white blonde girls, and my sister and I were Hispanic," she went on. "I was called some pretty awful things. But then I just learned to laugh at it."

Bechtel is now a model who has worked with massive brands like Marc Jacobs and Savage X Fenty.