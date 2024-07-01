Who Is Matty Healy's Fiancée Gabriette Bechtel? 8 Things to Know
Gabriette Bechtel Is 10 Years Younger Than Matty Healy
Gabriette Bechtel, born on July 28, 1997, is 26 years old. This makes her 10 years younger than her fiancé, Matty Healy.
The 1975 frontman, 36, was linked to Taylor Swift, who was said to be shocked by the pair's quick engagement.
Gabriette Bechtel Is a Model
Healy's fiancée has been modeling since graduating from high school. She was scouted to become a model after getting cast as a dancer in Blood Orange's music video — but she was cut in the end.
Although she has since expanded her empire in the industry, Bechtel reportedly faced struggles before becoming successful.
"I was an unpaid, hardworking model for a very long time," she said in a 2023 interview with Vogue.
She also revealed at the time that she suffered from racism while growing up in California because of her looks.
"The majority of students at my high school were beautiful, strictly white blonde girls, and my sister and I were Hispanic," she went on. "I was called some pretty awful things. But then I just learned to laugh at it."
Bechtel is now a model who has worked with massive brands like Marc Jacobs and Savage X Fenty.
Gabriette Bechtel Initially Wanted to Pursue Dance
In the 2023 interview, Bechtel disclosed she wanted to become a professional ballerina before getting cast as a model. Although she now has a great career, she reportedly still would like to pursue it one day.
"I thought I was going to apply to Juilliard. I thought I was going to be on So You Think You Can Dance and be a choreographer and be in music videos," she previously told Highsnobiety.
Gabriette Bechtel Was Previously a Punk Group Member
Apart from dancing and modeling, Bechtel also has a career in music after becoming part of the punk girl group Nasty Cherry.
Charli XCX created the group, which also featured Georgia Somary, Chloe Chaidez and Debbie Knox-Hewson. They released EPs Season 1, Season 2 and The Movie.
"I already had that trust with her. I feel like I’ve been saying this a lot, but I say yes to a lot of creative things," she explained to Bazaar how she ended up in a punk girl group. "I’m down to do new things, work with new people, whatever it is. But I’ve really never done music. And I thought, ‘Why the h--- not?’"
Gabriette Bechtel Often Goes Viral Because of Her Cooking Videos
Over the years, Bechtel made headlines due to her viral cooking videos.
"My mum is Mexican and my dad is German so there were all these different cultures colliding in our house," said Bechtel of how she picked up the hobby. "My mum would always be putting a twist on a recipe and my dad would be grilling something or making sauerkraut."
She continued, "Family meals were a big part of our life, we’d sit down together after school without our phones and talk about our day, and the cooking process was always a big part of that."
Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtel Sparked Dating Rumors in 2023
Months after Healy's split from Swift, the "Somebody Else" singer and his now-fiancée were spotted kissing in New York. They also attended several Fashion Week events in September 2023.
Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtel Got Engaged in May 2024
On June 11, Bechtel confirmed that Healy had popped the question to her by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on her Instagram Story.
"Marrying the 1975 is very brat," she captioned the post, referring to Charli XCX's album, Brat.
Healy shared the news by reposting it on his own Instagram story.
"I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged," Healy's mother, Denise Welch, told Loose Women. "They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram."
The matriarch added, "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."
People noted they might gotten engaged in late May.
Matty Healy 'Quickly Fell in Love' With Gabriette Bechtel
Weeks after the engagement announcement, a source told People the duo are "in love" and "thrilled to be engaged" nine months after they started dating.
"The engagement ring is so her — it’s perfect. She's unconventional and fun," the insider said after noting that Healy "quickly fell in love" with Bechtel. "They are both close with their families. Everyone is happy for them."