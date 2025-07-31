Why Chris Brown Is Getting Sued During His 20th Anniversary Tour: Reports Explained
Chris Brown is celebrating 20 years since his debut album with a worldwide tour, but the tour’s name, Breezy Bowl, has landed him in hot water.
The singer and his tour partner, Live Nation, are facing a trademark infringement lawsuit over the name of his ongoing Breezy Bowl XX Tour.
Who Is Suing Chris Brown?
Brown was sued by Breezy Swimwear, a Florida-based swimwear company, which, as of 2023, hosts an annual “Breezy Bowl” event to promote their brand.
Why Is Chris Brown Being Sued?
Breezy Swimwear, which is centered around “female empowerment,” claims they have been using the “Breezy” trademark since 2018 and developed the “Breezy Bowl” in 2023 to promote the brand.
“Celebrities do not get to overwrite small-business names just because they are famous,” the brand’s attorney John Hoover told a news outlet on July 30. "Breezy Swimwear coined ‘Breezy Bowl’ here in Miami; we are simply asking the court to protect that home-grown brand and end the confusion."
According to Breezy Swimwear's CEO, Kris Izquierdo, he said there's been confusion between the brand’s Breezy Bowl and Brown’s ongoing tour, referencing social media messages where consumers asked, “Is Chris Brown gonna be there?”
Breezy Swimwear Claimed 'Breezy Bowl' Caused Confusion
“It’s something that is different than any other runway show and Miami Swim Week,” the swimwear company owner told a news outlet. “We have models from all over the world. Our trademark slogan is ‘Everybody is a Bikini Body.’ It’s something that’s really had an impact here in Miami.”
In addition, the brand claimed that Brown’s affiliation with the Breezy brand will cause a “bad reputation” to the business and asked that the judge “order the destruction of all swimwear merchandise Brown and other defendants put out with the 'Breezy' or 'Breezy Bowl' name.”
“It’s crazy to think an artist such as Chris Brown, who I grew up listening to, would adopt the name Breezy Bowl for his worldwide tour,” said Izquierdo. “It’s humbling and at the same time confusing. They create a lot of confusion for our customers and fan base.”
What Has Chris Brown Said About the Breezy Bowl Lawsuit?
Neither Brown nor Live Nation has yet to issue an official response.