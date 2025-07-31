Why Chris Brown Is Getting Sued During His 20th Anniversary Tour: Reports Explained

“It’s something that is different than any other runway show and Miami Swim Week,” the swimwear company owner told a news outlet. “We have models from all over the world. Our trademark slogan is ‘Everybody is a Bikini Body.’ It’s something that’s really had an impact here in Miami.”

In addition, the brand claimed that Brown’s affiliation with the Breezy brand will cause a “bad reputation” to the business and asked that the judge “order the destruction of all swimwear merchandise Brown and other defendants put out with the 'Breezy' or 'Breezy Bowl' name.”

“It’s crazy to think an artist such as Chris Brown, who I grew up listening to, would adopt the name Breezy Bowl for his worldwide tour,” said Izquierdo. “It’s humbling and at the same time confusing. They create a lot of confusion for our customers and fan base.”