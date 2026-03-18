From Late-Night to the Oscars: Why Comedians Keep Joking About Melania Trump’s Documentary

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Jimmy Kimmel’s quick joke about Melania Trump’s documentary during the 2026 Oscars didn’t just land as a throwaway punchline, it reflected a broader pattern. Over the past few months, comedians and late-night hosts have repeatedly targeted the First Lady’s film, turning it into a recurring gag across television and award-show stages. The documentary, titled Melania, has struggled with critics while simultaneously becoming a magnet for satire — a dynamic that helps explain why comics keep returning to it.

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The Oscars Joke That Sparked Headlines

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars remark quickly fueled online reactions.

While presenting the awards for Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short at the 98th Academy Awards, Kimmel took the opportunity to contrast politically risky filmmaking with a lighter jab at the First Lady’s project. “We hear a lot about courage at shows like this, but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage,” Kimmel said onstage. “Fortunately, for all of us, there is an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk, to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action. And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes.” The comment was widely interpreted as a reference to Melania, which chronicles the First Lady’s life during the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Kimmel followed with another dig when introducing the documentary category, joking that Trump would likely be “mad” that his wife wasn’t nominated.

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A Documentary That Became a Cultural Punchline

Source: MEGA The documentary drew satire despite strong audience scores.

Released by Amazon MGM Studios on January 30, the Brett Ratner-directed documentary focuses on Melania Trump in the 20 days before the 2025 inauguration. Critics were unimpressed — the film currently holds an 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — though audiences reacted much more positively, giving it a 98% audience score. Despite that strong audience response and solid box office performance, the film didn’t appear in the Oscar race this year. The reason wasn’t a snub by Academy voters. Instead, the film simply didn’t qualify for consideration this year.

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Why the Film Wasn’t Eligible for an Oscar

Source: MEGA Its January release kept it out of Oscar eligibility.

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences publishes an official eligibility list of documentaries that meet technical requirements for Oscar consideration. For the 2026 ceremony, that list included 201 qualifying films released in 2025. Melania was not among them. Because the documentary premiered in January 2026 — outside the eligibility window for films released during the 2025 calendar year — it could not be submitted for consideration in this year’s awards. Under Academy rules, documentaries must either complete qualifying theatrical runs in Los Angeles County and New York City within the eligibility period or win awards at approved festivals while meeting submission deadlines.

Why the Jokes Keep Coming

Source: MEGA Comedians keep using the documentary as an easy punchline.