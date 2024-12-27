A Look at Why Crash Games at Online Casinos are Now More Popular Than Ever
When most people log in to their online casino account, the section they typically head straight to is the online slots section or the one with classic table & card games, like blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, and craps.
However, more people than ever are enjoying playing crash games, which you can now find on trusted South African casino sites, such as the official 10Bet South Africa website.
Here is everything you need to know about one of the iGaming industry’s hottest new trending game categories. We will also be revealing the names of five of the most popular crash games to keep an eye out for in 2025.
What are crash games at online casinos?
Crash games are unlike any other online casino games. In other words, forget everything you know about classic table & card games, online slot machines, scratchcards, video poker, and other bingo & lottery-style games.
The most famous crash game is Aviator. It was made by Spribe, and it first arrived in casinos back in 2019. You can play the crash game Aviator online right now on 10Bet Africa from as little as R2.00 up to R2,000.00 ($/€/£0.10 up to $/€/£100.00) per round, provided you are at least 18 years old.
These new games are completely unique, and some players [and operators] refer to them as mini-games, arcade games, social games, or social multiplayer games.
They have also been called ‘provably fair’ games or crypto games because many crash games today can be played using cryptocurrencies, not just fiat currencies like US/Canadian dollars ($), Euros (€), South African Rand (R) or Pound Sterling (£).
They are called provably fair games because some use ‘provably fair’ technology, which essentially allows players to independently verify the outcomes/results of each round themselves, enhancing transparency and fostering a sense of trust in the true randomness of games.
These computer-generated games use highly sophisticated Random Number Generator mathematical algorithm programs to produce outcomes/results that are as fair and realistic as can be, and they can be launched instantly in your web browser directly on the main 10Bet casino website, or from within a secure iOS/Android mobile casino application.
They load fast, and the aim of the game is simple: place a bet using the in-game controls and then try to hit the cashout button before the game crashes. If you are successful and cash out before it’s too late, your initial stake will be multiplied by the value that was on display when you cashed out.
Although each crash game is different in terms of how they look, they all follow the same basic format/concept, just like all slots are fairly similar, and all roulette games are fairly similar, and so on.
What’s the most popular crash game, and how do I play?
By far, the most popular crash game that every online casino enthusiast should know about is the aforementioned Aviator game from Spribe. When you click or tap to load the game, wait a few seconds for it to load, and then, when it has loaded, place your stake for the next round.
Remember to place your bets before the new round begins so you can take part. When a new round begins, an animated sequence will play out in front of you.
A plane will now fly across the screen from left to right. It leaves a trail multiplier in its wake, which continues to grow as it flies across the screen, presented as a scale multiplier graph in the background.
The aim is simple: cash out before the plane crashes/flies away. In other words, don’t get too greedy because if it flies away, you will lose your stake, and that’s the end of the round. Most of the time, the multiplier reaches anywhere from 1.05x to 5.00x.
It also frequently climbs to between 20.00x and 50.00x, but it’s much riskier waiting for these prize multipliers and even riskier waiting for the bigger stake multipliers (worth up to 10,000x!).
Crash Games like Aviator are fun and easy to play, and most rounds are over within five or ten seconds. This fast pace is another reason why they are so popular.
Some of the additional features in the Aviator game are things like Live Bets, which enable you to see how everyone else is betting. You also have Auto Bet, All Time Leaderboard (which displays the biggest ever daily, weekly, and monthly wins), and Random Multipliers/Burst Mechanics, the latter of which can boost your wins even further.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Top 5 crash games to play in 2025
If you want to try crash games when you next log in to your 10Bet SA casino account, then you may want to start by checking out these top 5 titles that are currently trending more than any others:
Aviator from Spribe
Rocket Man from Elbet
Spaceman from Pragmatic Play
xRide from EGT Digital
10Bet Skywards from BetGames
Final thoughts
Always remember to gamble responsibly when logging in to play Crash Games on South Africa’s number one iGaming site, and perhaps consider playing crash games either in the free play mode, to begin with, or place low stakes, just until you have familiarised yourself with how these games work.
When your confidence grows, you may want to consider switching to the real money mode or increasing your stake a little if you are already playing in this mode.