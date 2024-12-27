a look at why crash games at online casinos are now more popular than ever

What are crash games at online casinos?

Crash games are unlike any other online casino games. In other words, forget everything you know about classic table & card games, online slot machines, scratchcards, video poker, and other bingo & lottery-style games.

The most famous crash game is Aviator. It was made by Spribe, and it first arrived in casinos back in 2019. You can play the crash game Aviator online right now on 10Bet Africa from as little as R2.00 up to R2,000.00 ($/€/£0.10 up to $/€/£100.00) per round, provided you are at least 18 years old.

These new games are completely unique, and some players [and operators] refer to them as mini-games, arcade games, social games, or social multiplayer games.

They have also been called ‘provably fair’ games or crypto games because many crash games today can be played using cryptocurrencies, not just fiat currencies like US/Canadian dollars ($), Euros (€), South African Rand (R) or Pound Sterling (£).

They are called provably fair games because some use ‘provably fair’ technology, which essentially allows players to independently verify the outcomes/results of each round themselves, enhancing transparency and fostering a sense of trust in the true randomness of games.

These computer-generated games use highly sophisticated Random Number Generator mathematical algorithm programs to produce outcomes/results that are as fair and realistic as can be, and they can be launched instantly in your web browser directly on the main 10Bet casino website, or from within a secure iOS/Android mobile casino application.

They load fast, and the aim of the game is simple: place a bet using the in-game controls and then try to hit the cashout button before the game crashes. If you are successful and cash out before it’s too late, your initial stake will be multiplied by the value that was on display when you cashed out.

Although each crash game is different in terms of how they look, they all follow the same basic format/concept, just like all slots are fairly similar, and all roulette games are fairly similar, and so on.