Why Kids Need at Least One Hour of Physical Activity a Day to Be Smarter, Healthier, and Happier

Research studies covering health and wellness often highlight the importance of diet, physical activity, and sleep for adults with busy lives. However, there is less media educating parents, schools, and children themselves that physical activity should be done each day. The main reason why adults don’t understand the value of exercise is because of the negative connotation that term brought whilst they were kids.

According to a survey of 2,000, 50% of Americans reported they felt anxiety about working out near others. Even those that are regular gym-goers say the environment is uncomfortable and causes them to compare themselves to others. This is a sad fact considering that the majority of Americans see an active lifestyle as an important thing to adopt. However, the CDC has recently stated that only 28% of adults are getting the required physical activity they need. So if adults aren’t getting enough exercise, children may not be either.

In 2016, the World Health Organization reported that 80% of youth worldwide between 11 and 17 weren’t active enough. These numbers seem to only rise as children’s daily technology use increases steadily. If physical activity offers children great benefits, why isn’t it part of their daily routine?