or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Why Nick Reiner's Powerhouse Lawyer Alan Jackson Likely Walked Away From His Double Murder Case After Just 3 Weeks

Photo of Alan Jackson and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner's high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, likely quit the brutal murder case just three weeks in due to financial reasons.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner’s double murder case took a surprising turn when his A-list attorney, Alan Jackson, abruptly exited the legal team just three weeks after signing on.

“In the business, we say Mr. Green didn’t show up,” former California prosecutor Neama Rahmani, whose clientele includes actress Carmen Electra and NFL star Johnny Manziel, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, January 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawyers Speculate Why Alan Jackson Left Nick Reiner's Defense Team

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner was arrested for the brutal slayings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was arrested for the brutal slayings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal December 14, 2025, slayings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.

On January 7, Alan made a shocking announcement, revealing he had "no choice" but to step down as the 32-year-old's defense attorney.

Neama speculated that Alan, who previously helped secure an acquittal for Karen Read in the high-profile murder case involving her police officer boyfriend, likely exited the case because Nick couldn’t afford his services.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Likely Doesn't Have Money to Pay for Services

Photo of Legal experts speculated that Alan Jackson likely exited Nick Reiner's case due to financial reasons.
Source: MEGA

Legal experts speculated that Alan Jackson likely exited Nick Reiner's case due to financial reasons.

“Alan Jackson is one of the best but for a case like this, he’s going to charge at least a seven-figure retainer,” Neama explained. “Nick Reiner doesn’t have the money, if he did, he wouldn’t be living in his parents’ guesthouse. And under the California Slayer Statute, you kill your parents — you’re disinherited.”

The former California prosecutor listed three possible reasons why an attorney would withdraw from a case: payment issues, disagreements about how to defend the case or a conflict of interest.

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Jackson Was Replaced With Public Defender

Photo of Nick Reiner has two siblings, sister Romy and brother Jake.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has two siblings, sister Romy and brother Jake.

Defense lawyer Seth Zuckerman, who represented Jonathan Majors in his domestic violence case, agreed that Alan's sudden exit was likely about money, pointing out that a public defender was appointed in his place.

“If they had the financial resources, they would go hire another private attorney,” Seth said.

Lawyers Speculated Alan Jackson Didn't Want to Leave

Photo of Friends of Alan Jackson believed that the high profile attorney didn't want to leave Nick Reiner's legal team.
Source: MEGA

Friends of Alan Jackson believe the high profile attorney didn't want to leave Nick Reiner's legal team.

A third attorney, Mark Bederow, believed his "friend" Alan “didn’t want to” leave the case but acknowledged his representation “could cost an extraordinary sum of money.”

“I can’t imagine that the client wouldn’t want a lawyer of Alan’s skillset and capability to go. I’m purely speculating — informed speculation,” he added. “I don’t know who is controlling the family assets but I would imagine that whatever hope there had been from the client or the family, that it’s just not there and the defense costs so much.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.