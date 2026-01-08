Why Nick Reiner's Powerhouse Lawyer Alan Jackson Likely Walked Away From His Double Murder Case After Just 3 Weeks
Nick Reiner’s double murder case took a surprising turn when his A-list attorney, Alan Jackson, abruptly exited the legal team just three weeks after signing on.
“In the business, we say Mr. Green didn’t show up,” former California prosecutor Neama Rahmani, whose clientele includes actress Carmen Electra and NFL star Johnny Manziel, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, January 7.
Lawyers Speculate Why Alan Jackson Left Nick Reiner's Defense Team
Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal December 14, 2025, slayings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.
On January 7, Alan made a shocking announcement, revealing he had "no choice" but to step down as the 32-year-old's defense attorney.
Neama speculated that Alan, who previously helped secure an acquittal for Karen Read in the high-profile murder case involving her police officer boyfriend, likely exited the case because Nick couldn’t afford his services.
Nick Reiner Likely Doesn't Have Money to Pay for Services
“Alan Jackson is one of the best but for a case like this, he’s going to charge at least a seven-figure retainer,” Neama explained. “Nick Reiner doesn’t have the money, if he did, he wouldn’t be living in his parents’ guesthouse. And under the California Slayer Statute, you kill your parents — you’re disinherited.”
The former California prosecutor listed three possible reasons why an attorney would withdraw from a case: payment issues, disagreements about how to defend the case or a conflict of interest.
Alan Jackson Was Replaced With Public Defender
Defense lawyer Seth Zuckerman, who represented Jonathan Majors in his domestic violence case, agreed that Alan's sudden exit was likely about money, pointing out that a public defender was appointed in his place.
“If they had the financial resources, they would go hire another private attorney,” Seth said.
Lawyers Speculated Alan Jackson Didn't Want to Leave
A third attorney, Mark Bederow, believed his "friend" Alan “didn’t want to” leave the case but acknowledged his representation “could cost an extraordinary sum of money.”
“I can’t imagine that the client wouldn’t want a lawyer of Alan’s skillset and capability to go. I’m purely speculating — informed speculation,” he added. “I don’t know who is controlling the family assets but I would imagine that whatever hope there had been from the client or the family, that it’s just not there and the defense costs so much.”