Article continues below advertisement
Shocking Twist: Nick Reiner’s Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Declares Accused Murderer Is 'Not Guilty' After Abruptly Withdrawing From the Case

split photo of alan jackson and nick reiner
Source: mega; @jakereiner/instagram

Renowned defense lawyer Alan Jackson has dropped his celebrity scion client.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's former heavyweight lawyer shockingly insisted the troubled addict charged with murdering his parents is "not guilty" after unexpectedly withdrawing from the case.

Speaking to reporters outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse following the accused killer's arraignment on Wednesday, January 7, the attorney declared, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that."

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Jackson Had 'No Choice' But to Remove Himself From the Case

image of 'It’s not possible for us to continue our representation,' he told the press.
Source: mega

'It’s not possible for us to continue our representation,' he told the press.

Jackson told the judge at the hearing he had "no choice" but to remove himself as the disturbed 32-year-old's defense attorney, but claimed he was legally prohibited from giving a reason.

"It’s not possible for us to continue our representation," the renowned lawyer told the confused press.

The celebrity scion — who allegedly fatally stabbed his parents, famed Hollywood director Rob and wife Michele — will now be left with a public defender to handle his case.

Judge Theresa McGonigle rescheduled Nick's arraignment for February 23, and assigned his case to Kimberly Greene.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Nick Reiner's Family Changed Their Minds About Supporting Him?

image of Nick Reiner has two siblings, Jake and Romy.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has two siblings, Jake and Romy.

In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

The Times speculated the family has perhaps decided not to financially support Nick in his case. The drug addict has two siblings, an older brother, Jake, 34, and a younger sister, Romy, 28.

It was reported that Romy found her father's body on December 14, 2025, and was later informed by paramedics that her mother was also killed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nick Reiner was arrested for murdering his parents hours after their bodies were found.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner was arrested for murdering his parents hours after their bodies were found.

Nick was arrested approximately five hours after his mom and dad were found deceased at the family's Brentwood, Calif., home.

He was detained near the University of Southern California campus in South Los Angeles after allegedly leaving a Santa Monica hotel room covered in blood.

Rob and Michele were said to be discovered with their throats slit. The late couple's official cause of death was listed as "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Article continues below advertisement

'Complex and Serious Issues'

image of Alan Jackson told the public not to 'rush to judgement' about the case.
Source: mega

Alan Jackson told the public not to 'rush to judgement' about the case.

Alan was appointed as Nick's lawyer shortly following his arrest, just hours after his parents' bodies were found.

The renowned defense attorney who famously represented Karen Read, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — was spotted visiting the crime scene in the days following their slayings.

Alan told reporters the public should not "rush to judgment," citing the case's "complex and serious issues," despite calling Rob and Michele's deaths a "devastating tragedy."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Is Expected to Eventually Plead Insanity

image of Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Source: Build Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia.

It's been widely rumored that he will inevitably plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as he was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and new medication was supposedly making him act "erratic" before the fateful Sunday in December.

