Shocking Twist: Nick Reiner’s Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Declares Accused Murderer Is 'Not Guilty' After Abruptly Withdrawing From the Case

Alan Jackson Had 'No Choice' But to Remove Himself From the Case

Source: mega 'It’s not possible for us to continue our representation,' he told the press.

Jackson told the judge at the hearing he had "no choice" but to remove himself as the disturbed 32-year-old's defense attorney, but claimed he was legally prohibited from giving a reason. "It’s not possible for us to continue our representation," the renowned lawyer told the confused press. The celebrity scion — who allegedly fatally stabbed his parents, famed Hollywood director Rob and wife Michele — will now be left with a public defender to handle his case. Judge Theresa McGonigle rescheduled Nick's arraignment for February 23, and assigned his case to Kimberly Greene.

Has Nick Reiner's Family Changed Their Minds About Supporting Him?

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has two siblings, Jake and Romy.

In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings." The Times speculated the family has perhaps decided not to financially support Nick in his case. The drug addict has two siblings, an older brother, Jake, 34, and a younger sister, Romy, 28. It was reported that Romy found her father's body on December 14, 2025, and was later informed by paramedics that her mother was also killed.

Source: mega Nick Reiner was arrested for murdering his parents hours after their bodies were found.

'Complex and Serious Issues'

Source: mega Alan Jackson told the public not to 'rush to judgement' about the case.

Alan was appointed as Nick's lawyer shortly following his arrest, just hours after his parents' bodies were found. The renowned defense attorney — who famously represented Karen Read, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — was spotted visiting the crime scene in the days following their slayings. Alan told reporters the public should not "rush to judgment," citing the case's "complex and serious issues," despite calling Rob and Michele's deaths a "devastating tragedy."

Nick Reiner Is Expected to Eventually Plead Insanity

Source: Build Series/YouTube Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia.