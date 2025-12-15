Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested for Murder After Brutal Killings of His Famous Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's son Nick has been arrested for murder following his parents' tragic deaths. The troubled drug addict was in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as of Monday morning, December 15, online records revealed. He's now being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, with his bail set at $4 million. Nick is suspected to be responsible for taking a knife to Rob and Michele's throats inside of their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on Sunday, December 14, after years of struggling with substance abuse and homelessness. The 32-year-old was identified as a person of interest shortly after Rob and Michele’s death was confirmed on Sunday.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele’s throats were slit by a family member, believed to be Nick, after a heated argument turned catastrophic inside of their L.A. estate. The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife’s daughter Romy was the one to find her deceased parents inside of their home before telling police the family member in question "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

Rob and Michele's deaths were almost immediately ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department after finding the couple with "lacerations consistent with knife wounds." A firefighter could be heard calling for backup at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after arriving at the scene and seeing the state of Rob and Michele’s mutilated bodies, per audio from dispatchers.

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Battled Drug Addiction and Homelessness

Nick’s alleged killing of his mom and dad comes after years of substance abuse struggles. Rob and Michele’s son, who co-wrote the film director’s 2015 movie Being Charlie, entered 18 rehabilitation facilities throughout his life before becoming homeless. Despite his son's severe mental health battle, Rob previously admitted he was "never angry" at Nick for the troubles he endured.

Rob Reiner 'Felt Bad' for Troubled Son Nick

