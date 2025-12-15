or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
BREAKING NEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested for Murder After Brutal Killings of His Famous Parents

Photo of Rob Reiner and his son Nick.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found with fatal knife wounds on Sunday, December 14.

Profile Image

Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's son Nick has been arrested for murder following his parents' tragic deaths.

The troubled drug addict was in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as of Monday morning, December 15, online records revealed. He's now being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, with his bail set at $4 million.

Nick is suspected to be responsible for taking a knife to Rob and Michele's throats inside of their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on Sunday, December 14, after years of struggling with substance abuse and homelessness. The 32-year-old was identified as a person of interest shortly after Rob and Michele’s death was confirmed on Sunday.

Image of Rob Reiner's son Nick was arrested for murder after his parents deaths.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner's son Nick was arrested for murder after his parents deaths.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele’s throats were slit by a family member, believed to be Nick, after a heated argument turned catastrophic inside of their L.A. estate.

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife’s daughter Romy was the one to find her deceased parents inside of their home before telling police the family member in question "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

Image of Nick Reiner struggled with severe substance abuse issues.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner struggled with severe substance abuse issues.

Rob and Michele's deaths were almost immediately ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department after finding the couple with "lacerations consistent with knife wounds."

A firefighter could be heard calling for backup at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after arriving at the scene and seeing the state of Rob and Michele’s mutilated bodies, per audio from dispatchers.

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Battled Drug Addiction and Homelessness

Image of Rob Reiner grew closer to his son Nick while making the movie 'Being Charlie' together.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner grew closer to his son Nick while making the movie 'Being Charlie' together.

Nick’s alleged killing of his mom and dad comes after years of substance abuse struggles.

Rob and Michele’s son, who co-wrote the film director’s 2015 movie Being Charlie, entered 18 rehabilitation facilities throughout his life before becoming homeless.

Despite his son's severe mental health battle, Rob previously admitted he was "never angry" at Nick for the troubles he endured.

Rob Reiner 'Felt Bad' for Troubled Son Nick

Image of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's daughter Romy found her parents dead in their home.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's daughter Romy found her parents dead in their home.

"I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do," The Wolf of Wall Street actor confessed during an interview with People in 2016.

At the time, Rob had been promoting his film Being Charlie — a coming-of-age drama about an 18-year-old drug addict, loosely based on Nick's own addiction battle.

Recalling his decision to send Nick away to rehab, Rob explained: "You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts. They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."

