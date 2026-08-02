Will Friedle Reveals His Past Crush on 'Boy Meets World' Costar Danielle Fishel: 'I Almost Asked You Out'

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In a recent episode of the podcast "Pod Meets World," Will Friedle disclosed his past feelings for co-star Danielle Fishel. The 49-year-old actor reminisced about his crush during a discussion with Fishel, 45, and fellow Boy Meets World alum Rider Strong. “I told you, years later, I had a crush on you, Danielle,” Friedle shared with Fishel. He elaborated, stating, “Years later, I almost asked you out.” Fishel responded by revealing that she “never knew” about Friedle’s feelings until that moment.

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Source: MEGA Danielle Fishel said she never knew about Will Friedle's feelings.

The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Friedle clarified that his feelings developed around 2005 or 2006, shortly after the conclusion of Boy Meets World. “This was like … 2005, [2006], something like that. It wasn’t long after Boy, and we were all hanging out again a little bit,” he noted.

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Source: MEGA Rider Strong joked the relationship would have changed the dynamic on their podcast.

Strong chimed in, expressing relief that a relationship between Friedle and Fishel did not materialize. “Thank God [a relationship] didn’t happen,” he stated. He further implied that had a relationship formed, it could have disrupted their current dynamic on the podcast.

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Source: MEGA The cast reflected on old crushes during ‘Pod Meets World.’

Friedle agreed, suggesting that their lives would have taken different paths had they dated. “It would have been a whole different podcast,” he remarked. The discussion about crushes also extended to Fishel's feelings for Strong during their teenage years. Fishel recounted her jealousy over Strong's then-girlfriend, Rachael Leigh Cook, revealing her teenage diary entries. Strong confirmed that he was unaware of Fishel’s feelings at that time, maintaining that he was in a relationship with Cook. “I don’t think I entertained the possibility because I was in a relationship,” he explained.

Source: MEGA Will Friedle also shared his hope of reconnecting with Ben Savage.