Will Friedle Reveals His Past Crush on 'Boy Meets World' Costar Danielle Fishel: 'I Almost Asked You Out'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
In a recent episode of the podcast "Pod Meets World," Will Friedle disclosed his past feelings for co-star Danielle Fishel. The 49-year-old actor reminisced about his crush during a discussion with Fishel, 45, and fellow Boy Meets World alum Rider Strong.
“I told you, years later, I had a crush on you, Danielle,” Friedle shared with Fishel. He elaborated, stating, “Years later, I almost asked you out.” Fishel responded by revealing that she “never knew” about Friedle’s feelings until that moment.
The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Friedle clarified that his feelings developed around 2005 or 2006, shortly after the conclusion of Boy Meets World.
“This was like … 2005, [2006], something like that. It wasn’t long after Boy, and we were all hanging out again a little bit,” he noted.
Strong chimed in, expressing relief that a relationship between Friedle and Fishel did not materialize. “Thank God [a relationship] didn’t happen,” he stated. He further implied that had a relationship formed, it could have disrupted their current dynamic on the podcast.
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Friedle agreed, suggesting that their lives would have taken different paths had they dated.
“It would have been a whole different podcast,” he remarked. The discussion about crushes also extended to Fishel's feelings for Strong during their teenage years. Fishel recounted her jealousy over Strong's then-girlfriend, Rachael Leigh Cook, revealing her teenage diary entries.
Strong confirmed that he was unaware of Fishel’s feelings at that time, maintaining that he was in a relationship with Cook. “I don’t think I entertained the possibility because I was in a relationship,” he explained.
The podcast’s episode further touched upon the longstanding tension between the cast and Ben Savage, who portrayed Cory Matthews. Friedle shared his desire to reconnect with Savage: “I know I’m shouting into the void, but I’m going to keep doing it.”
The episode left listeners intrigued about the dynamics among the cast members and the potential for future reconciliations.