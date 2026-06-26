Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Awkward Paris Fashion Show Appearance Slammed 'Toxic'

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are at the center of a controversy again after their recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The Smith family recently gathered in the French capital alongside Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to support their son Jaden Smith’s run at the acclaimed Fashion Show as Christian Louboutin's men’s collection’s creative director. This show marked his sophomore collection for the fashion house following his appointment last fall. While the family appeared to be all smiles during their outing, a new scandal has already broken the internet about the complicated relationship between Will and Jada.

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Netizens in a Frenzy Over Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Bizarre Paris Appearance

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith appeared to shove Will Smith during their recent Paris Fashion Week appearance.

In a video circulating on the internet of the Smith clan’s family outing in Paris, Will, Jada, their daughter, Willow Smith, and Will’s son Trey Smith could be seen leaving their hotel. While Will immediately greeted the fans waiting outside and started signing autographs and posing for photos, his wife could be seen trying to depart from the venue swiftly. The video also appeared to show Jada giving Will a shove while the Oscar-winning actor was busy signing autographs and walking away nonchalantly without a second thought. Jada did turn around and blew the waiting fans a kiss after they repeatedly called her name.

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Source: MEGA Netizens called out Jada Pinkett Smith over her rude behavior towards Will Smith.

However, netizens aren't happy with the situation and took to X to share the video of the incident, calling out her bizarre behavior in public. “The most toxic relationship in the world. Jada Pinkett shoved Will Smith away while he was signing autographs for fans and walked off as if he were a complete stranger. 😳” A user wrote while sharing the video on X. Another user shared a similar sentiment by commenting, “This relationship is toxic...simply put...if you have no respect for your spouse (Jada), then move on...can't you do bad by yourself...🙃🙂🙄”

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are Apparently in a 'Steady Relationship'

Source: MEGA Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'maintain a steady relationship.'

Following the Smiths’ Paris excursion, a source revealed to People that Will and Jada are in a great place in their relationship. In fact, putting on a united front to show support for Jaden is “just part of what they do for each other.”

Source: MEGA Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly value their family time over everything else.