Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Cozy Up at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Premiere After Shocking Separation Reveal: Photos

"It was beautiful seeing our kids together," Will gushed during an interview at the event. "Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age. We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So, to have them here in their 30s is like [mind-blowing]."

Jada showing up to support the Men in Black star came after the matriarch shocked the world with the news that she and Will had been taking some time away from their marriage for years. "We're still figuring it out," she explained in a 2023 interview about their relationship.