Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Cozy Up at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Premiere After Shocking Separation Reveal: Photos
Will Smith had lots of support from his loved ones at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere.
On Thursday, May 30, the actor, 55, cozied up to his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles, Calif., launch of the franchise's fourth installment.
Will and the Bad Moms star, 52, were also joined by their kids, Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 23, along with the Hitch actor's son Trey Smith, 31, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Even Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, tagged along to support her son-in-law.
The patriarch, who has been secretly separated from the Girls Trip actress since 2016, seemed to be in great spirits as he promoted the flick with costar Martin Lawrence, who was in attendance with his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs and their two daughters, Iyanna Lawrence, 23, and Amara Lawrence, 21, as well as daughter Jasmine Page Lawrence, 28, from his former marriage to Patricia Southall.
"It was beautiful seeing our kids together," Will gushed during an interview at the event. "Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age. We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So, to have them here in their 30s is like [mind-blowing]."
Jada showing up to support the Men in Black star came after the matriarch shocked the world with the news that she and Will had been taking some time away from their marriage for years. "We're still figuring it out," she explained in a 2023 interview about their relationship.
- 15 Rudest Celebrities People Have Encountered: Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and More
- 12 of the Biggest Celebrity Feuds of All Time: Will Smith and Chris Rock to Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty
- Chris Rock Turned Down Opportunity to Reenact Will Smith Slap in 'Unfrosted' Because He Was Too 'Shook,' Jerry Seinfeld Reveals
"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," Jada, who wed Will in 1997, added.
Despite the rocky years in their romance, the two don't plan to legally end their union any time soon and will continue to publicly show how much they care for one another. "We’re staying together forever," the Red Table Talk co-host told Drew Barrymore last year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada explained in a separate interview about their issues. "The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."
Entertainement Tonight spoke with Will and Martin.