Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship Timeline in 12 Photos

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met when she auditioned for the role of his onscreen girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

She did not get the role, but she soon won Will's heart after he realized she was the woman he "was supposed to be with."

"You don't know about all the walls you build up in your mind and heart until someone comes along and tears them down," Will said of his connection with Jada in an interview with People in 1996. "Outside of my mother, Jada's the first person with whom I can share what I think and what I feel so freely."