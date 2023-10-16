OK Magazine
10 of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweetest Moments Before Their Shocking Split

will smith and jada pinkett smiths sweetest moments together
Source: MEGA
Oct. 16 2023, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Were Happy Together

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in the early 1990s.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a PDA-filled appearance during the premiere of The Karate Kid at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

The rapper sported a light-colored blazer and black pants, while his wife wore a head-turning gold dress and matching heels.

They Shared a Kiss!

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

They started dating in 1995.

Before a party at The Cut, Will and Jada shared intimate moments in their car as the Red Table Talk host kissed her husband on the lips.

More Red Carpet Dates

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wed in December 1997, months before welcoming their son Jaden Smith.

In May 2012, Jada supported her husband at the Men In Black 3 premiere at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. She flaunted her long legs while rocking her Versace dress at the event.

Will Made Jada Feel Secure

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

There were rumors that they had an open marriage.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star gave his wife a sweet kiss at the top of her head when they marked their first red carpet event since the infamous 2022 Oscars incident. The duo enjoyed the night at the Emancipation premiere, held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Will and Jada Posed With Their Kids

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

The pair also dealt with divorce and split rumors over the years.

Will and Jada also shared moments with Willow and Jaden at several red carpet events. On November 14, 2021, they graced the venue of the 2021 AFI Fest's closing night premiere of King Richard as the family members rocked their outfits.

Will Smith
Happy Together

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith refers to Will Smith as her best friend.

After posing for a family picture, Willow and Jada also had their photos taken at the event.

The pair looked fine and happier even after an excerpt from Will's memoir Will detailed the guilt he felt after failing to protect his mother from his abusive father.

"When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed," he wrote. "I saw her spit blood."

"The Slap Heard Around the World"

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith recently dropped a shocking statement about their marriage.

Will and Jada marked another date night at the 94th Oscars. The Aladdin actor wore a black waistcoat paired with a black silk satin tie and bottom. Meanwhile, the Bad Moms star turned heads as she arrived in her dazzling emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture gown that featured a high neck and ruffled skirt.

The night brought them mixed feelings, though, as Will slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada potentially joining the next G.I. Jane movie because of her hair. Will had enough of his joke and climbed up the stage to smack Rock.

Will Smith Received His Family's Full Support

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she regretted dating Will Smith while he was still married to Sheree Zampino.

Will walked the red carpet event of his movie Gemini Man in Los Angeles together with Jada and his two sons, Jaden and Trey. Their appearance came after the Magic Mike XXL actress opened up about their marriage in an episode of her Red Table Talk.

"I feel that I'm just now entering an adult relationship with Will," Jada said. "After 23 years, we finally are learning to have an adult relationship."

Another Sweet Family Affair

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement with August Alsina appeared in headlines.

After the dramas surrounded their family, Will and Jada attended the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin with Trey, Jaden and Willow. The BAFTA-winning actor wore a patterned suit while his muse arrived in her genie-inspired getup.

Will and Jada's Grand Entrance at White House Correspondents' Dinner

will smith and jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

The pair are not living together.

During then-President Barack Obama's final White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., Will took Jada, who looked dazzling in her long purple gown, as his date. The Where the Day Takes You actor wore his black fitted tuxedo at the star-studded annual event.

