TLC’s Jay & Pamela Sparks Baby Buzz: Are Kids in Their Future?

Manuel and Chavez found solace in each other's experiences, meeting online and dating long-distance for a year. Chavez soon made the big move to live with Manuel and his family. “Our condition is super rare,” Manuel shared candidly during season 1 of Jay & Pamela, which debuted on TLC on March 4. “My parents were told I wouldn’t make it past 5 years old.”

On the flip side, Chavez revealed doctors believed she would “die before the age of 1 year old.” Together, they’ve faced challenges head-on, racking up over 400 fractures in their lives. “It can be something as simple as rolling out of bed, taking a deep breath,” Manuel lamented, as Chavez chimed in, “I literally have a broken rib right now.”

“With osteogenesis imperfecta type 3, it causes fragile bones. So we break easily,” she added, reinforcing the reality they live with daily.