Who Is William Friend? 'OTH' Star Bevin Prince's Husband Died At 33

William Friend, the husband of actress Bevin Prince, best known for her role as Bevin Mirskey on the long-running drama series One Tree Hill died on Sunday, July 3, after being struck by lightning. The incident took place near the couple’s home near Masonboro Island, North Carolina.

Friend, who was 33 years old when he passed away, had served as the ​CEO of digital media company Bisnow since 2015. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Friend studied at Texas’s Southern Methodist University before first joining Bisnow as an intern, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Though the former actress, who married Friend in 2016, had yet to make an independent statement surrounding her husband’s passing, her cycling company Recess By Bevin Prince took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 6, to share a heartfelt statement.

