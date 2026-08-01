William Shatner, 95, Reveals Doctor Ignored Facial Lump Before Stage 4 Malignant Melanoma Diagnosis: 'You Better Get This Out'

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William Shatner opened up about his health scare that led to his stage 4 malignant melanoma diagnosis. The 95-year-old Canadian acting legend spoke to CBS This Morning recently where he revealed his doctor didn't notice a lump on his face during a check-up at first.

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William Shatner Decided to Get a Second Opinion After Going to His Doctor

Source: MEGA The actor is currently cancer-free.

"So I had a lump and the doctor — friendly doctor — said, 'Oh, it's a salivary gland. Just massage it there,'" Shatner explained. The Star Trek alum then went to another physician for a second opinion, who then took a closer look at the lump.

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The Cancer Spread to William Shatner's Brain and Lungs

Source: MEGA William Shatner underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

"And he put his hands here," he said while touching his face. "And he said, 'You better get this out,’ like that." "We got to take that out now," Shatner recalled his oncologist telling him. "[The cancer] had spread to my brain. There were little points of light in my brain and little points of light, I think, in my lung," he said. "Stage four." He ultimately underwent surgery to remove the tumor and completed two years of immunotherapy.

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William Shatner's Daughter Also Battled Cancer

Source: MEGA William Shatner completed two years of immunotherapy.

On July 22, it was announced Shatner and his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, 61, both battled stage 4 cancer at the same time. Gretsch discovered a lump in her b----- and was later diagnosed with HER2-positive b----- cancer that spread to the lymph nodes in her chest. “I was having a moment and was hysterical [during chemotherapy],” she told People last month. “I called [my dad] and said, ‘I think I’m dying.’” “He gave me, what I think of ever since I was a little girl, a ‘daddy bear hug,’” she recollected. “He said, ‘This is going to be a blip in your life. You’re going to get through this, and it’ll be a memory.’”

Source: MEGA William Shatner's daughter battled b----- cancer.