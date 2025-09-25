William Shatner's Agency Denies Reports Actor, 94, Was Hospitalized With Medical Emergency
It seems Captain Kirk is quite alright.
William Shatner's agency, TalentWorks, has denied reports the Star Trek actor was hospitalized amid claims he was rushed to the emergency room via ambulance.
According to ABC News, the company confirmed Shatner was fine and insisted his alleged hospitalization was false.
TalentWorks denying reports of Shatner's supposed medical emergency comes after news broke on Wednesday, September 24, that the Boston Legal star called for help after experiencing an issue with his blood sugar inside of his Los Angeles home.
TMZ claimed Shatner was "good" and "resting comfortably" after being transported to a local hospital via a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance.
Shatner has had his fair share of health woes throughout his legendary career in Hollywood.
Inside William Shatner's Cancer Battle
In March 2024, the T. J. Hooker actor came forward about a cancer diagnosis, revealing he was battling stage 4 melanoma — an advanced, aggressive form of skin cancer that can easily spread to other parts of the body.
During a conversation with Healio at the time, Shatner said he noticed a small lump under his right ear and decided to seek advice from his family doctor.
The physician told Shatner there was nothing to be worried about, instructing him to simply massage and monitor it.
Shatner, however, remained concerned and decided to get a second opinion.
"It was melanoma, stage 4," Shatner admitted, recalling how the new doctor gave him worse news than expected.
He continued: "I said, 'Stage 4?' And someone in the room said, 'Sorry.' I said, 'What are you sorry about?' It was like, 'Better pack your things.' That person who said 'sorry,' that was very sad, like you are going to die."
"And I was," Shatner morbidly confessed. "They said if this [treatment] they used did not work, I had about 5 months."
Fortunately, The Twilight Zone star was able to have surgery to remove the lump and underwent intense immunotherapy treatment — which he believes saved his life by making him completely cancer-free.
William Shatner Is the Oldest Man to Ever Go to Space
In addition to a cancer battle, Shatner also lives with "permanent" tinnitus — the perception of noise or ringing in the ears he suffered after standing too close to a special effects explosion while filming an episode of Star Trek in 1967.
Shatner put his health woes and age to the side in 2021, however, when he made history as the oldest man to ever go to space at age 90.
At the time, Shatner flew on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 Mission into space.
Just last week, Shatner appeared on ABC's On the Red Carpet, where he called his trip to space a "profound experience" that filled him "with the magic of the connection of all life on Earth."
The Hollywood icon is scheduled to appear at a "Space 2 Sea" convention in November in the Galapagos Islands — which is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.