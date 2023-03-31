Death, Health & Secret Feuds: William Shatner's Private Pain

But even with all that behind him, he’s still as upbeat as a teenager! “Know that the people who live the longest and the richest lives are looking ahead and not behind,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing to savor your memories, it can be wonderful and warming, but not at the cost of losing your excitement about the future.”

Shatner was born on March 22, 1931, in Montreal, Canada, and his love of acting began while he was still in school. In 1954, he decided to move to New York City and become a Broadway star, but he was offered his first appearance on television in the Canadian Howdy Doody Show, as Ranger Bob. After that, he appeared in episodes of The Twilight Zone, and in 1964, he was cast in an episode of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. that featured Leonard Nimoy, later to be his costar in Star Trek, which began in 1966. After Star Trek was canceled in 1969, he couldn’t find a job, lost his home and was so poor he was reduced to living in a truck-bed camper in the San Fernando Valley.