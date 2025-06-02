'Duck Dynasty: The Revival': Willie Robertson Cries Over Dad Phil's Health Prior to His Death

As OK! reported, Phil died on May 25.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie wrote on Facebook. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’ Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

