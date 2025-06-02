'Duck Dynasty: The Revival': Willie Robertson Cries Over Dad Phil's Health Prior to His Death
Willie Robertson got emotional when talking about his father Phil Robertson’s health on the premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.
"Willie's dad was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s,” Willie’s wife, Korie Robertson, shared in a confessional, “and it’s been a struggle for all of us. I know he wouldn’t want to admit it, but I definitely think it’s affected Willie and it’s just made him think really hard about his own legacy."
A Sensitive Topic
As Willie and Korie made dinner for their family, Korie brought up the sensitive topic.
"I think maybe you've been going through a few things right now because we're in that middle place of taking care of aging parents and taking care of kids and grandkids still,” she told him. “I know it's not very Robertson to talk about your feelings, but you can talk about your feelings.”
Willie Robertson Sheds a Tear
As she continued to tell him he has “so much on his plate,” Willie began to get emotional, shedding a tear.
"Those are the strongest onions," he replied, blaming his tear on the vegetables they’d been cutting. "They're burning the c--- out of my eyes."
Phil Robertson's Death
As OK! reported, Phil died on May 25.
“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie wrote on Facebook. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’ Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."
Phil Robertson's Granddaughter's Tribute
Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff took to Instagram to share details about her final moments with her family member.
She wrote: "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth — going from dead to alive by the power of Christ! It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!"