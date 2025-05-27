Inside Phil Robertson's Final Days: From the 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Alzheimer's Disease Battle to His Death at 79

Phil's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson announced the professional hunter's death in a statement on Facebook on May 25.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," she began the joint post with her husband, Willie Robertson. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'"

Korie added, "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Phil's son Jase Robertson took to X to share the sad news, writing, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

Meanwhile, Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff uploaded a heartfelt photoset on Instagram alongside the caption, "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth — going from dead to alive by the power of Christ! It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!"