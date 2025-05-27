Inside Phil Robertson's Final Days: From the 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Alzheimer's Disease Battle to His Death at 79
When Did Phil Robertson Die?
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson died at the age of 79 on May 25, his family confirmed.
He notably founded Duck Commander in 1972. From 2012 to 2017, the family-operated hunting company became the center of the hit A&E reality TV series, Duck Dynasty.
How Did Phil Robertson's Family Announce His Death?
Phil's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson announced the professional hunter's death in a statement on Facebook on May 25.
"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," she began the joint post with her husband, Willie Robertson. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'"
Korie added, "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."
Phil's son Jase Robertson took to X to share the sad news, writing, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"
Meanwhile, Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff uploaded a heartfelt photoset on Instagram alongside the caption, "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth — going from dead to alive by the power of Christ! It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!"
What Happened to Phil Robertson in His Final Days?
Days before Phil's death, his son Willie opened up about the patriarch's health condition before the family's scheduled TV return on Duck Dynasty: The Revival.
"Dad's not doing well at all. It's definitely progressing," he told Us Weekly in an interview published on May 20.
At the time, Willie also revealed that family matriarch, Miss Kay, "has shown the same type of symptoms of Alzheimer's or dementia."
"It's just part of life — and mom has her good days," Willie continued.
Phil and Kay's eldest son, Al, gave a separate update when he appeared on the May 19 episode of the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast.
"From time to time, I would pray over dad as well and he'd usually pat me on my hand and say, 'You did good. You did good,'" Al shared. "It's interesting, even when our mind is broken, our physical bodies, which includes our mind, the Holy Spirit of God is still living in you."
Al also spoke highly of his father's unwavering Christian beliefs, adding, "In Dad's case, with dealing with what he's dealing with, somehow through the Holy Spirit, those moments of prayer, he has an understanding of a spiritual connection even though his mind is broken."
When Was Phil Robertson Diagnosed With Alzheimer's Disease?
Phil's son Jase first announced Phil's Alzheimer's battle in a December 2024 episode of the "Unshamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, revealing the patriarch was "not doing well" and was "struggling."
"He keeps saying, 'I'm gonna get back to the podcast,'" said Jase. "But I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation."
What Did His Family Say About Phil Robertson's Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis?
Months after Jase confirmed his father's condition, he shared another update via the family's podcast.
"Tell you the truth, it hasn't been good. I'm just giving the blunt truth. I'll say, 'Not good,'" he admitted.