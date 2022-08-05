Winona Ryder Asked Johnny Depp To Explain 'Homosexuality' To Christina Ricci When She Was 9
Since Christina Ricci began her acting career as a kid, she grew up in a bit of a bubble. While discussing the longevity of her career with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old recounted how she learned about "homosexuality" when she was 9 years old, as there was an incident on the set of her flick Mermaids.
"There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else," she explained. "And they were like, ‘Oh, well he might be homophobic.’" Since she didn't know what "homophobic" meant, she asked for clarification from costar Winona Ryder — but she was unsure how exactly to spell it out for her, so she had then-boyfriend Johnny Depp tell her via a phone call.
"She put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me," the mom-of-two recalled, adding that Depp talked about it in "the simplest terms" and "very matter-of-factly."
"He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man, and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,’" she continued. "And I was like, 'Oh OK.'"
Cohen chuckled and replied, "I love it that Winona Ryder had to put you on the phone with Johnny Depp to get that story that she couldn't spit it out in some way."
Coincidentally, the Yellowjackets lead wound up working alongside Depp in flicks like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Sleepy Hollow.
The Stranger Things actress, 50, and Depp, 59, met in 1989 and dated for less than six months before getting engaged, but they parted ways in 1993.
Ryder admitted she struggled after their breakup, noting she stopped "taking care" of herself, but she ultimately got through it and is grateful for the time they shared together.
"I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man," she insisted a few years ago. "An incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me."