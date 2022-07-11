On Better TermsChristina Ricci & Ex Settle Divorce, Drop Restraining Orders After Tumultuous Two-Year Ordeal
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen have shockingly made amends two years after the actress filed for divorce.
Documents obtained by Radar reveal the exes have come to an agreement over their shared properties and have worked out custody and visitation when it comes to their son Freddie. They also figured out their spousal and custody support payments, in addition to the amount of money the actress will pay for Heerdegen's legal fees.
It was nearly two years ago to the day that the Yellowjackets star, 42, filed for divorce. In her filing, she claimed she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by her ex, and a day prior, she was granted an emergency protective order against him, meaning the pair could have zero contact. Heerdegen filed his own restraining order, claiming Ricci was emotionally abusive.
Seven months later, the Emmy nominee was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen, and a few months later, she was given full custody of their son.
Ricci claimed she felt "trapped in a house with a violent abuser" during the COVID-19 lockdown, and she even feared that he could kill her. "[James] focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day," she wrote in her filing, noting their son was often present during the altercations.
However, now that they've hashed out their issues, they've each dropped the restraining orders against the other.
In 2021, the Addams Family fan-favorite began dating hairstylist Mark Hampton, and that August she announced she was pregnant. In October, the two tied the knot, with their daughter Cleopatra arriving in December.
"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning," Hampton shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton. What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much."
Ricci later spilled that they didn't actually decide on the baby girl's name before her spouse made the post.
"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'Fine, whatever. We'll talk about this later,'" she shared. "He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra.'"