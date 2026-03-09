or
Winona Ryder Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With Shaggy Hair and Baggy Outfit at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Two photos of Winona Ryder
Source: mega

Winona Ryder spent some time in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Winona Ryder was nearly unrecognizable when she stepped out for Paris Fashion Week.

The actress almost slipped under the radar when she left her hotel on Sunday, March 8, as she was wearing an oversized jacket on top of her sweater, baggy jeans and black boots. She covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and had her hair down in a shaggy style.

Photo of Winona Ryder attended Paris Fashion Week.
Source: mega

Winona Ryder attended Paris Fashion Week.

The Stranger Things alum, 54, looked more put together the day earlier, when she attended Balenciaga's show in an oversized chocolate brown blazer and matching trousers. Ryder was all smiles as she headed to the event, where she sat in the front row.

Ryder is one of the designer's new 11 ambassadors, alongside stars like Harris Dickinson and Hudson Williams.

The Actress Dishes on Aging in Hollywood

Photo of The star had her hair in a messy, shaggy style.
Source: mega

The star had her hair in a messy, shaggy style.

Last year, the '90s icon admitted she doesn't "mind" aging in the spotlight but noted there are also some difficulties that come with it.

"What’s weird is when you’re surrounded by young women getting weird s--- done," she spilled to Elle U.K. about procedures such as buccal fat removal on their face. "I thought they were kidding. I want to say, like, 'In 10 years, you’re gonna want that back!'"

Winona Ryder

Photo of The 'Stranger Things' star still feels 'enormous pressure' to look a certain way.
Source: mega

The 'Stranger Things' star still feels 'enormous pressure' to look a certain way.

The Little Women star even confessed that directors have suggested she get Botox.

"They’ll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I’m trying to be a great actor, and they’re saying that over and over. It’s nice that people are talking about how it’s OK to age, but there’s still enormous pressure," Ryder explained. "Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted."

Winona Ryder's New Role

Photo of Winona Ryder will star in Season 3 of 'Wednesday.'
Source: mega

Winona Ryder will star in Season 3 of 'Wednesday.'

Speaking of roles, Netflix recently announced Ryder will be teaming up with some of her Beetlejuice colleagues once again, as she's joined Season 3 of Wednesday, which is also produced by Tim Burton.

It will also mark a reunion with Jenna Ortega, who played Ryder's daughter in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

"She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn’t be more grateful," the 23-year-old shared in a past interview of her onscreen mom. "The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit."

Ortega revealed Ryder became like a mentor to her: "It was at a time where my career was taking a different turn. I didn’t realize that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did"

