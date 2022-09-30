Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula & Carl Radke Dish On How They Tune Out 'The Noise' When Trolls Bash Their Relationships & The Upcoming Season Of 'Winter House'

Though Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Carl Radke are used to filming a popular television show, the hurtful comments about their significant others can really take a toll on them.

"You're getting married — and Carl can attest — relationships are always under the microscope on TV," the 40-year-old, who hosted Loverboy's "Fresh for Fall" party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square in NYC alongside Batula and Radke to unveil the brand's new four sparkling hard tea flavors, exclusively tells OK!.

Cooke, who married Batula, 31, in September 2021, admits that leading up to the wedding "was one of the toughest seasons I think we've ever had."