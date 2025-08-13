or
Article continues below advertisement
'With Love, Meghan' Season 2: Guests, Trailer, Release Date and More

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix confirmed that Meghan Markle's series, 'With Love, Meghan,' is coming back for a second season.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Is There a Trailer for 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2?

Source: NETFLIX

'With Love, Meghan' is returning for Season 2.

Meghan Markle is set to share more helpful tips in the new season of With Love, Meghan.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for With Love, Meghan Season 2 on its YouTube channel, sharing tidbits of what fans and viewers can expect from the next installment.

"The best moments are made to be shared," the description reads.

The trailer was released a day after Netflix and Archewell Productions, Meghan and Prince Harry's production company, extended their deal.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Meghan said in a statement. "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Who Are the Guests on Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan'?

Source: NETFLIX

'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 was filmed before the Season 1 premiere.

Based on the trailer, With Love, Meghan Season 2 welcomes celebrities, chefs and other personalities, including José Andrés, David Chang, Radhi Devlukia, Heather Dorak, Tan France, Jamie Kern Lima, Daniel Martin, Samin Nosrat, Jay Shetty, Clare Smyth, Chrissy Teigen and Christina Tosi.

Meghan previously teased the second season while she was at the TIME100 Summit in April, saying, "I've been fortunate to have the people that I want on the show. I've been really lucky. We have a great, great lineup."

Does Prince Harry Appear in 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2?

Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle shares a Prince Harry confession in the Season 2 preview.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

The lifestyle series' trailer does not include Prince Harry, but the Duchess of Sussex mentions her husband as she reveals what food he dislikes.

"You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband," Meghan told chef Andrés.

Andrés then quips, "And you married him anyway?"

Who Is Behind 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2?

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix is also a partner in As Ever, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand.

With Love, Meghan Season 2 is produced by Archewell Productions and Sony Pictures Televisions' The Intellectual Property Corporation.

The royal executive produces alongside showrunner Leah Hariton, director Michael Steed, Park Chan-wook, Eli Holzman and Chanel Pysnik.

When Does 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 Premiere?

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix shared the details of 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2.

With Love, Meghan Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 26.

