'With Love, Meghan' Season 2: Guests, Trailer, Release Date and More

Netflix confirmed that Meghan Markle's series, 'With Love, Meghan,' is coming back for a second season.

Meghan Markle is set to share more helpful tips in the new season of With Love, Meghan.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for With Love, Meghan Season 2 on its YouTube channel, sharing tidbits of what fans and viewers can expect from the next installment.

"The best moments are made to be shared," the description reads.

The trailer was released a day after Netflix and Archewell Productions, Meghan and Prince Harry's production company, extended their deal.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Meghan said in a statement. "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."