Witney Carson Reveals Who 'Adventurous' 'DWTS' Partner Robert Irwin Should Date: 'This Is Scary Territory'

Article continues below advertisement

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin, who won Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, will be forever bonded, which is why she's not shy in revealing who he should date. "This is scary territory to go into because the amount of DMs and everything I've gotten over Robert has been crazy! I told him this, I am like, 'Your personality has to jive. You're high energy, go, go, go, you need someone like a foxtrot to balance you out. You need someone nice, calming and grounded.' Not that Robert isn't grounded, but he's very much like his energy is high, so I would love for someone to match that adventurous side of him and give him another balancing side to him as well. I want him to date someone who is really kind and nice, and I think he needs someone adventurous because he's constantly doing the craziest things. I can't take it!" the dancer, 32, exclusively tells OK! while dishing about Gatorade's newest launch, Gatorade Lower Sugar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @witneycarson/Instagram Witney Carson went to Australia recently to visit Robert Irwin.

Article continues below advertisement

After the duo's DWTS win, the blonde babe, who shares two kids, Kevin Leo and Jet, with husband Carson McAllister, got to hang out Down Under, where Irwin grew up alongside his famous family. "Australia was incredible!" she says about her January trip. "If it's on your bucket list, you should do it because it's the most beautiful country I've ever seen in my life, and being there with Robert and the kids and experiencing the animals all together was just something I'll never forget. We're going to go back as soon as we can."

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality says it was "so fun" to reunite with her dancing partner. "We really hadn't seen each other since we won, so the fact that we could get back together in his country with the kids and the husband just made it feel like we're part of the Irwin family!" she quips. "It feels really good to have a friend and supporter that I'll have for the rest of my life. The kids also think Robert is the coolest guy ever. They are obsessed with him, and I know a lot of people share that opinion. He's the best."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @witneycarson/Instagram The dancer's kids are 'obsessed' with Robert Irwin.

Article continues below advertisement

While in Australia, Carson and her family made sure to meet all the "crazy animals" at Irwin's family zoo. "I wanted to get in there with the crocodiles," she reveals. "I wanted to do it all. I wanted to experience the zoo in a proper way — the Irwin way! I wanted to do it all, and it was amazing. I could do without the huge spiders, but other than that, I was pretty brave." "Ever since I met Robert, I was so scared of snakes, and now I love snakes," she continues. "He brought a Burmese python, and it was the biggest snake I've ever seen in my life. It was huge, and it took like three of us to hold it. That was really cool, but I also loved hugging the koala because they're so cool and native to Australia. That doesn't happen very often. It was so fun!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @witneycarson/Instagram The mom-of-two was proud to take home the trophy last season.

Article continues below advertisement

For Carson, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy was such a highlight for her. "Winning means a lot to me because I'm a competitor, but most importantly, just for Robert to have that recognition because he deserves it!" she gushes. "It's been 11 years since I won, so it also gave me that confidence that I am good at my job. For a while, I was like, 'I can't win this thing,' and so it solidified that I am good at what I do, especially with Robert. We have such a special bond. The memories will last a lifetime, and the trophy is pretty good! It's a pretty nice thing to have on the wall."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Carson is getting ready for a big year — DWTS is currently on tour, and in late July, the first-ever Dancing With the Stars Con is scheduled to kick off. The 3-day event features live performances, pro dancer appearances, celebrity guests and interactive panels for fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GATORADE The star is excited to team up with Gatorade again.

Article continues below advertisement

"The tour is an incredible show. I can tell you that everyone worked extremely hard on it, and it feels different! The fans feel different. They feel much more invested in that energy of performing live because when we're on camera, we don't really see anymone, but this is a chance for us to see everyone live and feel the energy," she shares. "I love this tour. I have two kids, which is tough, but the fact that I get to do it with Robert for 10 days and see the fans, I am so grateful for the opportunity." Additionally, news of the convention has given Carson a pep in her step. "It makes me so happy that dancing is having this resurgence and people are starting to pay attention! It's an amazing art, and the fact that people are so invested in the show and us is so incredible. It's a chance for us to give back to the fans and see everyone, interact and there's going to be so many fun things there. We're going to have panels, as well as some good dancing. We love the fans, and we wouldn't be anywhere without them!" she adds.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her jam-packed schedule, Carson is most excited to partner with Gatorade to discuss their new launch: Gatorade Lower Sugar, which is ushering in a new era of sports drink hydration. With no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors and 75 percent less sugar than Gatorade Thirst Quencher, it’s now available nationwide for the 150 million Americans who experience the effects of mild to moderate dehydration weekly*. Scientifically formulated with Gatorade’s #1 proven electrolyte blend, Gatorade Lower Sugar hydrates better than water and is available in four flavors: Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Glacier Cherry and – back by popular demand – Rain Berry. "I worked with Gatorade two years ago, and they are the best team. They do the most iconic things, so to be a part of this cast and crew for Gatorade Lower Sugar is really cool," the starlet dishes. "Gatorade is a non-negotiable for me because I'm a busy mom. I'm constantly on the go. I'm dancing, I am sweating, and Gatorade actually hydrates you more than water. I have it with me everywhere. I have it in the car, at the studio. Everyone knows me and Gatorade are tight."

Article continues below advertisement

@witneycarsonofficial #GatoradePartner Still running off this incredible feeling! Get the new Gatorade Lower Sugar with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors in stores today! Loved talking with my @Gatorade family. ♬ original sound - Witney Carson

Article continues below advertisement

Carson also gushes over working with such an "iconic brand," especially when it comes to what they do for "women empowerment." "We just really want to support one another, especially moms because moms are athletes!" she says. "What we do and how many things we have to think of — we're doing school drop off, soccer, etc. For Gatorade to be there for the moms is an amazing thing to be part of."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GATORADE The star loves drinking her Gatorade.