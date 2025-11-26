or
Xotchil Gomez Fuels Robert Irwin Dating Rumors With Intimate Meet-Up Before His 'DWTS' Win

Xotchil Gomez presented Robert Irwin with a romantic gift as dating rumors continue to swirl.

Nov. 26 2025, Updated 11:38 a.m. ET

Xotchil Gomez and Robert Irwin fed into dating rumors with a private meetup ahead of his Dancing With the Stars win.

The actress, 19, gifted the wildlife conservationist, 21, a large floral bouquet backstage on Tuesday, November 25.

The duo was photographed hugging, laughing and chatting before Irwin took the stage.

Robert Irwin and Xotchil Gomez performed a duet on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Gomez wore a black strapless dress with gold buttons down the front, while the DWTS finalist donned a sparkly black top and trousers.

A source revealed to an outlet that the Marvel star also "spent some time backstage" with Irwin's family.

The 19-year-old posted a video on Instagram of the moment Irwin and his partner, Witney Carson, were announced as the winners.

"I am so incredibly proud of you two!" she wrote. "What a season!"

Robert Irwin won 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Gomez and Irwin first sparked dating buzz after they performed a duet during the show’s 20th anniversary celebration earlier this month. The episode saw DWTS vets return to perform routines with existing contestants. The rumored couple did a jive to "Dance With Me Tonight" by Olly Murs and beat Alix Earle and Joey Graziadei.

TMZ confronted Irwin and informed him that "everyone" has been "asking" if they are "an item." However, the 21-year-old did not confirm any romance.

"Oh my gosh, we had the best time," he told the outlet. "That dance was so much fun."

Irwin added, "She’s the best, it’s been really, really great."

Robert Irwin Pays Tribute to Sister Bindi After 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Bindi Irwin previously won 'Dancing With the Stars' as well.

After his win, the TV personality praised his sister Bindi, who won DWTS 10 years earlier.

"To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me," he told an outlet after the finale. "This has absolutely changed my life."

Robert emphasized how he's proud to continue his family's legacy and spread awareness about the Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors.

"It's about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message," he said.

Robert Irwin Gushes Over 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Partner Witney Carson

Robert Irwin competed alongside Witney Carson.

Robert credited his partner, Witney, as well for paving the path to success.

"I'm just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney. You've got me forever," he gushed. "Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I'm just so happy that we are here."

The dancer said she "can't think of anyone more deserving" than Robert of the win.

"I feel like I've been so proud of you week to week, and just to see you shine has been one of the biggest highlights in my life, and I just am so, so proud of you," she expressed.

