TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Lazy and Black': Woman Furious After Dollar Tree Cashier Refuses to Unload Her Items, Then She Allegedly Uses Tesla to Run Her Over Source: DOLLARTREE/INSTAGRAM,UNSPLASH Cheryl Hardwick allegedly launched a racist tirade against cashier Morgan Lewis before the confrontation spilled into the parking lot. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A viral incident occurred in September at a Dollar Tree in Sandy Springs, Ga., when a white woman launched a racist tirade against a Black cashier and customers, which allegedly escalated to her attempting to run people over with her Tesla in the parking lot. The confrontation reportedly began inside the store when a customer, identified by witnesses as Cheryl Hardwick, became furious with a Black cashier, Morgan Lewis (referred to as "Sia" in some viral clips). The customer was reportedly enraged because the cashier refused to unload her items onto the conveyor belt. According to The Atlanta Black Star, the refusal triggered a severe outburst. In videos captured by bystanders, the woman launched into a racist tirade, targeting the cashier and other customers with remarks such as asking if they got "attitude for being lazy and Black.”

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Source: UNSPLASH An eyewitness alleged that Hardwick drove her Tesla toward the cashier and two women who intervened in the confrontation.

According to witness accounts shared online, the altercation spilled into the parking lot. Hardwick then got into her Tesla and allegedly drove the vehicle directly toward the cashier and two female bystanders who had stepped in to help. “I stopped everything I was doing, and I ran out there,” one eyewitness recalled in a September 28 TikTok video. She said at that point, “Karen [Hardwick] decides to get out of her car, and she’s making her way towards us. As I’m trying to de-escalate the h--- out of the situation, Karen pushed me. Oh my gosh, I’m about to call the police, actually.”

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'It's Because She's Black, Right?'

Source: UNSPLASH The confrontation intensified after Morgan Lewis allegedly smashed the Tesla’s windshield as Cheryl Hardwick continued making accusations on camera.

The witness alleged that Hardwick put her Tesla in reverse and charged at them. “This happened about three or four times,” she said. Lewis smashed the Tesla’s window and then ran back into the store with the eyewitnesses as Hardwick ranted on camera. “The Black cashier came out and smashed the windshield, and it’s because she’s Black, right?” Hardwick shouted before accusing another Black Dollar Tree employee of racism. “You’re f------ racist. You know what you don’t like? You don’t like someone calling you out on being f--- racist,” Hardwick ranted.

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Police Make An Arrest

Source: UNSPLASH Police arrested the driver after the confrontation spilled into the Dollar Tree parking lot and went viral online.

Local police arrived shortly after the parking lot escalation and placed the driver under arrest. The footage gained massive traction on social media, drawing millions of views and sparking intense online condemnation.

Cashier Reportedly Loses Job

Source: DOLLARTREE/INSTAGRAM Morgan Lewis was reportedly let go after the viral confrontation, while a GoFundMe was launched to support her following the incident.