Megyn Kelly Accuses 'Insane Lunatic' Joy Reid of Being 'Racist' in Unhinged Rant: 'She's Never Seen a White Person Who She Likes'

Article continues below advertisement

It's safe to say Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Joy Reid. The conservative commentator bashed the former MSNBC host during a ballistic rant about Reid while appearing for an interview on the Wednesday, October 8, episode of the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast. Speaking to host Miranda Devine, Kelly tore apart Reid's character, accused her of being "extremely racist" and predicted her podcast will fail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube Megyn Kelly claimed Joy Reid has 'never seen a white person she likes.'

During the podcast episode, Kelly was asked to dish her thoughts about Reid — her former NBC colleague who also ditched mainstream media companies to start her own podcast show on YouTube and other streaming services. "Joy Reid is an insane lunatic who’s truly, honestly, extremely racist," Kelly claimed. "She’s never seen a white person who she likes." "The Megyn Kelly Show" host alleged "the only people who have a possibility of being liked by Joy Reid, if they’re white, are people who will openly subjugate themselves to her" and "tell her how smart she is."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly insisted Joy Reid's podcast won't be a success.

Kelly accused Reid of only approving of individuals who "tell her they believe her Harvard degree was real and pretend that they’re somehow less than because she’s the be-all, end-all because that’s what she wants us to believe." The right-wing media personality further claimed NBC axed Reid because they "had enough of her." Kelly also scoffed at the idea of "The Joy Reid Show" host's podcast being a success.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Claims Joy Reid Is 'Too Toxic'

Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube Megyn Kelly suggested Joy Reid is 'too toxic' for 'independent' media.

"Joy Reid is going to fail in the independent lane because she’s too toxic," Kelly guessed. "It's not going to go well … she was super-racist, and NBC had enough of her and said, 'We cannot be attached to this person any longer.'" The controversial commentator then called out the entire Democratic party, as she claimed left-leaning TV hosts who ditch mainstream media networks have a harder time receiving good ratings than Republican hosts like Kelly. Kelly insisted voices like hers thrive outside of networks like ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN because "the left controls every single" major outlet. "There are no sacred cows,” she expressed. "I can say how I actually feel about any subject, and I do."

Source: MEGA Joy Reid was fired from MSNBC in February.