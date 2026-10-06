or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert De Niro
OK LogoNEWS

Woody Harrelson Says Robert De Niro Lives With a 'Zillion Dogs'

Split photo of Woody Harrelson and Robert De Niro
Source: MEGA

Woody Harrelson revealed that Robert De Niro has a house full of little dogs.

Profile Image

Oct. 6 2026, Updated 3:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Woody Harrelson has shared a surprising detail about Robert De Niro’s home life.

Harrelson recently opened up about spending time with De Niro in a new interview with Skyler Gisondo, revealing that the Taxi Driver star’s New York home is apparently filled with little four-legged companions.

“He has eighteen dogs,” Harrelson said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Woody Harrelson recalled meeting Robert De Niro’s dogs at his New York home.
Source: MEGA

Woody Harrelson recalled meeting Robert De Niro’s dogs at his New York home.

"We went over to his house here in New York, and nine dogs came to the door,” Harrelson revealed.

“They’re these little dogs, they get to do whatever they want,” he continued.

“Thinking about Bob De Niro, you don’t think of him inside of this world with a zillion dogs," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro Previously Admitted He Doesn’t Even Know All of His Dogs’ Names

Image of Robert De Niro previously confirmed that he has more than 10 dogs.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro previously confirmed that he has more than 10 dogs.

It seems the dogs are very much part of De Niro’s everyday life.

The Goodfellas actor previously admitted that he has more than 10 dogs, although he once joked that he doesn’t even know all of their names.

During a 2022 appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast, De Niro was asked about his canine companions.

“There’s so many things that come up that I don’t even know the names. I have a bunch of little dogs. I don’t even know all their names,” he said.

When asked exactly how many dogs he had, the 83-year-old star kept things simple.

“A few. More than ten,” he replied.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro’s Dogs Landed Roles Alongside Him in 'The Alto Knights'

Image of Robert De Niro’s real-life dogs appeared alongside him in the 2025 crime drama 'The Alto Knights.'
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro’s real-life dogs appeared alongside him in the 2025 crime drama 'The Alto Knights.'

A couple of De Niro’s real-life dogs also appeared alongside him in the 2025 crime drama The Alto Knights.

He previously revealed what his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, suggested.

“My girlfriend — we have a lot of dogs — she said, ‘Maybe you could put these dogs in, one of them!’” he recalled.

He then introduced the dogs to director Barry Levinson, who apparently approved.

“And Barry met them, he liked them, and he said, ‘Okay,’” he said.

Image of Debra Messing said seeing Robert De Niro arrive with his dogs 'made me laugh.'
Source: MEGA

Debra Messing said seeing Robert De Niro arrive with his dogs 'made me laugh.'

Debra Messing, who starred alongside De Niro in the film, later revealed just how unexpected it was to see the acclaimed actor arrive on set with his pet dogs.

“It was incredible. First of all, they are Bob’s real dogs. Those are his dogs, which made me laugh so hard,” Messing said.

She added, “He walked in with these little dogs. I was like, ‘Okay, this doesn’t compute.’”

The dogs ultimately became a bigger part of the movie than originally planned.

“They were also dressed in mink coats,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.