Woody Harrelson Says Robert De Niro Lives With a 'Zillion Dogs'

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Woody Harrelson has shared a surprising detail about Robert De Niro’s home life. Harrelson recently opened up about spending time with De Niro in a new interview with Skyler Gisondo, revealing that the Taxi Driver star’s New York home is apparently filled with little four-legged companions. “He has eighteen dogs,” Harrelson said.

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Source: MEGA Woody Harrelson recalled meeting Robert De Niro’s dogs at his New York home.

"We went over to his house here in New York, and nine dogs came to the door,” Harrelson revealed. “They’re these little dogs, they get to do whatever they want,” he continued. “Thinking about Bob De Niro, you don’t think of him inside of this world with a zillion dogs," he added.

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Robert De Niro Previously Admitted He Doesn’t Even Know All of His Dogs’ Names

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro previously confirmed that he has more than 10 dogs.

It seems the dogs are very much part of De Niro’s everyday life. The Goodfellas actor previously admitted that he has more than 10 dogs, although he once joked that he doesn’t even know all of their names. During a 2022 appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast, De Niro was asked about his canine companions. “There’s so many things that come up that I don’t even know the names. I have a bunch of little dogs. I don’t even know all their names,” he said. When asked exactly how many dogs he had, the 83-year-old star kept things simple. “A few. More than ten,” he replied.

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Robert De Niro’s Dogs Landed Roles Alongside Him in 'The Alto Knights'

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro’s real-life dogs appeared alongside him in the 2025 crime drama 'The Alto Knights.'

A couple of De Niro’s real-life dogs also appeared alongside him in the 2025 crime drama The Alto Knights. He previously revealed what his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, suggested. “My girlfriend — we have a lot of dogs — she said, ‘Maybe you could put these dogs in, one of them!’” he recalled. He then introduced the dogs to director Barry Levinson, who apparently approved. “And Barry met them, he liked them, and he said, ‘Okay,’” he said.

Source: MEGA Debra Messing said seeing Robert De Niro arrive with his dogs 'made me laugh.'