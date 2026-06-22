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Robert De Niro, 82, Needs a Helping Hand While Vacationing on the French Riviera With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 46: Photos

Photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen were all smiles while vacationing in France.

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June 22 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

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Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen soaked up the French Riviera during a luxe getaway, where the A-lister was spotted being helped onto a boat.

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Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Spotted in French Riviera

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Photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were first romantically linked in 2021.
Source: Mny Chen were first romantically linEGA

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were first romantically linked in 2021.

The Taxi Driver actor, 82, and the world-champion martial artist, 46, were photographed leaving the Eden Roc hotel on Sunday, June 21.

De Niro looked casual in a white, collared shirt and khaki pants, finishing the daytime look with black sunglasses and a light gray baseball cap.

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Photo of Several attendants helped Robert De Niro board the boat.
Source: MEGA

Several attendants helped Robert De Niro board the boat.

As for his partner, Chen rocked a tribal-print maxi dress, pairing the beach-ready look with a big sun hat and a crocheted bag.

The photos captured the couple holding hands before Chen stepped aside, and several staff members assisted De Niro to board the vessel.

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Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Quietly Started Dating in 2021

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Photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter in 2023.

De Niro and Chen were first linked in 2015, when they worked together on the set of The Intern, where Chen taught De Niro's character Tai Chi.

Sparks didn't immediately fly, as they reconnected years later in 2021, when they were photographed showing major PDA while on a yacht in the South of France.

De Niro revealed in April 2023 that he had welcomed his seventh child, sharing the baby girl's first photo during an appearance on CBS Mornings, though he didn't publicly identify the child's mother.

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Robert De Niro Is a Father of 7 Children

Photo of Robert De Niro revealed he welcomed a seventh child in April 2023.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro revealed he welcomed a seventh child in April 2023.

His About My Father costar Kim Cattrall later confirmed that the baby, a daughter named Gia, is from his relationship with Chen.

De Niro is a father to six other children with three partners.

The Casino star shares Drena and Raphael with ex-wife Diahne Abbott, Elliot and Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower and twins Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.

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Robert De Niro Spoke Candidly About Fatherhood Earlier This Year

Photo of Robert De Niro said he 'tries his best' when it comes to parenting his children.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro said he 'tries his best' when it comes to parenting his children.

Though De Niro is known to keep his personal life private, he spoke about fatherhood during a January interview with The Times.

“I’m an early riser. I’ve got a 19-month-old baby. I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle," he told the outlet.

When asked how his children would describe him, he replied, "Oh God, they would all have a different answer. Family is so complex. I try my best, that’s all. I hope they’ll be happy."

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