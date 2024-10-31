10 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through the Years: From Katy Perry's Cheeto to Heidi Klum's Hindu Goddess and More

Harry Hamlin ruffled feathers when he wore a red T-shirt featuring a swastika at the Casamigos Halloween bash in 2015. At the time, he and his wife, Lisa Rinna, were dressed as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the Mad Men alum's move in a statement on X.

"Donning a swastika on Halloween is offensive, regardless of intent @HarryRHamlin; we’re hoping for an apology," said the organization.

The couple issued a joint statement via Rinna's Instagram page following the backlash, which read, "It hurt and angered many of you and we are deeply sorry for that. That was never our intention. We did not mean to offend. With love, Lisa and Harry."