10 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through the Years: From Katy Perry's Cheeto to Heidi Klum's Hindu Goddess and More
Harry Hamlin
Harry Hamlin ruffled feathers when he wore a red T-shirt featuring a swastika at the Casamigos Halloween bash in 2015. At the time, he and his wife, Lisa Rinna, were dressed as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
The Anti-Defamation League condemned the Mad Men alum's move in a statement on X.
"Donning a swastika on Halloween is offensive, regardless of intent @HarryRHamlin; we’re hoping for an apology," said the organization.
The couple issued a joint statement via Rinna's Instagram page following the backlash, which read, "It hurt and angered many of you and we are deeply sorry for that. That was never our intention. We did not mean to offend. With love, Lisa and Harry."
Heidi Klum
In 2008, Heidi Klum was lambasted for channeling the Hindu goddess Kali, wearing turquoise skin complete with multiple arms and a chain of skulls.
Prominent Hindi speakers, including Rajan Zed, called out the supermodel and demanded a public apology for her over gory portrayal of the sacred figure.
"Goddess Kali is highly revered in Hinduism, and she is meant to be worshipped in temples and not to be used in clubs for publicity stunts or thrown around loosely for dramatic effect," the Indian-American community leader said in a statement.
He added, "Hindus welcome Hollywood and other entertainment industries to immerse themselves in Hinduism, but they should take it seriously and respectfully and not just use the religion for decorating or to advance their selfish agenda."
Hugh Grant
Ready for a pajama party? Hugh Grant left everyone scratching their heads when he arrived at UNICEF’s annual Halloween Ball in 2015 wearing a onesie and trainers.
Jason Biggs
In 2005, Jason Biggs raised eyebrows when he cross-dressed as The Wizard of Oz character Dorothy — with most fans calling it one of the worst costumes that year.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas attended a Halloween party in his Derek Zoolander costume, though the public initially thought he was a chef or something.
Julianne Hough
For the 2013 Halloween, Julianne Hough transformed into Orange Is the New Black character Crazy Eyes, sporting the iconic orange jail jumpsuit and knotted hairstyle.
She made people mad for wearing blackface to complete her look.
"I am a huge fan of the show Orange is the New Black, actress Uzo Aduba, and the character she has created," Hough wrote on X. "It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize."
Katy Perry
Katy Perry turned heads when she became a giant Hot Cheeto at Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party. Although she stood out in the costume, her followers felt uncomfortable seeing her in the red orange outfit.
Kyle MacLachlan
"Putting on the Ritz this Halloweekend, but it’ll certainly be hard to beat this. What are you dressing up as this year? #TBT 🧀 👻," Kyle MacLachlan captioned a Halloween photo of himself from a past party.
Lily Allen
Lily Allen painted herself green for her costume at the 2013 UNICEF U.K. Halloween Ball.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi transformed into a walking pickle at a Halloween party in Las Vegas in 2010.